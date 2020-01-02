A leader in Intelligent Automation services Digital Workforce announces its expansion into Germany and opens two new offices

Digital Workforce, a global leader in RPA and Intelligent Automation services, announces its expansion into Germany, opens offices in Munich and Stuttgart and welcomes Jürgen Vollmer as Sales Director in DACH.

Munich, January 2, 2020 – Digital Workforce, Europe’s fastest-growing automation disruptor, has been expanding into new countries in the past eight months by establishing the business in the UK and the US and now moving into the German-speaking market. The company has currently nine offices in seven countries.

As part of the Germany expansion, Digital Workforce welcomes Jürgen Vollmer as Sales Director DACH. Jürgen is an experienced senior executive with over 25 years across cybersecurity, software and hardware IT companies and RPA. In his last role at UiPath, he drove sales with large organisations in Germany.

“The DACH market is one of the most advanced regions in the world with many large organisations interested and already starting their automation journey. With a strong economy and increasing cloud savviness, DACH was our choice as the next strategic market for us with local offices, and a team focused on the region. We are honoured to welcome Jürgen to Digital Workforce to establish our market presence in DACH. Jürgen brings his extensive experience and is very well-connected to the local market”, comments Jukka Virkkunen, one of the founders of Digital Workforce.

“I am delighted about this new role at Digital Workforce, helping us to accelerate growth in German-speaking Europe. Many organisations are currently looking to automate their business processes to improve accuracy and quality, gain cost savings and free up resources for higher-value work. With Digital Workforce’s unique and enterprise-level RPA services, we will bring hours back to business”, says Jürgen Vollmer.

About Digital Workforce

Digital Workforce is Europe’s fastest growing Robotics Automation Process provider and the only European company specialising in Intelligent Process Automation services on an industrial scale. Our intelligent digital workers automate knowledge work processes in large organisations freeing up the time of human employees for more valuable work. The deployment of digital workers requires no changes to the existing information systems. Digital Workforce was founded in 2015 and it currently employs over 240 IPA specialists in Finland, UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland. https://digitalworkforce.com

Source: RealWire