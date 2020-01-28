Abivax to Host Satellite Symposium at 15th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) in Vienna

Satellite Symposium will focus on the continued need for innovative drugs in ulcerative colitis, the novel mechanism of action of ABX464 as well as clinical data from the Phase 2a induction and maintenance studies

Event chaired by IBD key opinion leaders Prof. William Sandborn, M.D. (U.S.) and Prof. Xavier Hébuterne, M.D. (France)

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a Satellite Symposium at the 15th Congress of ECCO, on February 13, 2020 from 12:00 to 01:00 p.m. CET. The ECCO Congress, taking place from February 12-15 in Vienna, Austria, is the world’s leading congress focused on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).

The Satellite Symposium will be chaired by Prof. William Sandborn, M.D., of the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, USA, and Prof. Xavier Hébuterne, M.D., of the CHU Nice, France, and is entitled “ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory oral drug candidate based on a new mechanism of action to generate microRNA-124: From bench to bedside“

The focus of the symposium will be on the continued need for innovative drugs in ulcerative colitis as well as the novel mechanism of action and clinical data from the Phase 2a induction and maintenance studies with ABX464.

A complete program for the Abivax Satellite Symposium related to the 7th ClinCom Workshop can be viewed here.

Details of the Abivax Satellite Symposium at ECCO

Title: ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory oral drug candidate based on a new mechanism of action to generate microRNA-124: From bench to bedside Time: February 13, 2020 – 12:00-01:00 p.m. CET Location: Room Schubert 1-3 – Level 1, Reed Messe Wien, Austria

Speakers:

Prof. William Sandborn, M.D.

University of California San Diego School of Medicine, U.S.

Prof. Xavier Hébuterne, M.D.

CHU Nice, France

Didier Scherrer, Ph.D.

Abivax, France

About ABX464

ABX464 is a highly differentiated oral drug candidate, with a novel mechanism of action based on the upregulation of a single microRNA (miRNA-124) with potent anti-inflammatory properties. ABX464 was shown to exert its anti-inflammatory effects through binding to the cap binding complex (CBC), which sits at the 5′ end of every RNA molecule in the cell. By binding to the CBC, ABX464 reinforces the biological functions of CBC in cellular RNA biogenesis. Specifically, ABX464 enhances the selective splicing of a single long non-coding RNA to generate the anti-inflammatory microRNA, miRNA-124, which downregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines like TNF-α, IL-6 and MCP-1, thereby “putting a brake” on inflammation and suggesting broad potential as a novel anti-inflammatory therapeutic agent. A seven- to ten-fold increase in miRNA-124 levels was observed in colorectal biopsies of UC patients treated with ABX464. ABX464 does not impact the splicing of cellular genes. In addition to the ongoing Phase 2b trial in UC, ABX464 is also being investigated in a Phase 2a trial in rheumatoid arthritis and soon in a Phase 2b trial in Crohn’s disease, where its effects could have significant potential.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage company, is mobilizing the body’s natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX.

