Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 12, 2020

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its fourth quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Dial-in and webcast information is listed below.

Live Conference Call: Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM ET Dial#: 844-309-6711 Passcode: “Acadia Realty” or “6091615” Webcast (Listen-only): www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events Phone Replay: Dial#: 855-859-2056 Passcode: “6091615” Available Through: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Webcast Replay: www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – core and fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Acadia to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Acadia’s future financial results and its ability to capitalize on potential investment opportunities. Factors that could cause Acadia’s forward-looking statements to differ from its future results include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Acadia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2019 (“Form 10-K”) and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, including risks related to: (i) political and economic uncertainty; (ii) Acadia’s reliance on revenues derived from major tenants; (iii) Acadia’s limited control over joint venture investments; (iv) Acadia’s partnership structure; (v) real estate and the geographic concentration of Acadia’s properties; (vi) market interest rates; (vii) leverage; (viii) liability for environmental matters; (ix) Acadia’s growth strategy; (x) Acadia’s status as a REIT; (xi) uninsured losses; (xii) information technology security threats and (xiii) the loss of key executives. Copies of the Form 10-K and the other periodic reports Acadia files with the SEC are available on Acadia’s website at www.acadiarealty.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Acadia expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Acadia’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

