Acronis Named Official Cyber Protection Partner of the San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a technology partnership with an American professional baseball team, the San Diego Padres. Under the multi-year agreement, Acronis will provide innovative cyber protection solutions designed to safeguard data and optimize data workflows to improve the team’s performance both on and off the field.

Acronis’ technology and solutions are designed around a principle known as the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, namely Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS). This ensures that data, applications, and systems are secure and easily accessible for smooth daily operations for businesses and organizations.

The Padres will use Acronis solutions to protect dozens of their ESXi Virtual Machines and hundreds of Microsoft Office 365 seats. Acronis will provide easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection for over 400TB of the team’s valuable data and workloads.

“Baseball, like all other major professional sports, is becoming more and more reliant on data,” said Ray Chan, Padres Vice President of Information Technology. “Being able to trust the legitimacy of our data has become a core business need, and Acronis has a proven track record of providing the kind of cyber protection we need to keep our data safe.”

Acronis’ Founder and CEO, Serguei Beloussov, said, “Today’s technology used to gather sports science data is incredible. From extremely accurate accelerometers to high-speed cameras, it has never been easier to bring players to peak performance and carry out the most efficient plays. Cyber protection provided by Acronis protects this mission critical data and raises confidence that the data is authentic and has not been tampered with. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with the San Diego Padres, who fully understand the importance of cyber protection and have shown a great commitment to getting #CyberFit.”

The partnership was officially announced at the Padres FanFest event in San Diego, Calif., on January 11, 2020, of which Acronis was a Presenting Partner. The partnership launch event was attended by executives from Acronis and the San Diego Padres, VIP partners, and the media.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection – solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, applications and systems, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud and mobile.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

