Adcore Picked as One of the Dozen “Stocks to Own in the Next Decade”

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Adcore“) (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize Search Engine Marketing (“SEM“), announced today that Donville Kent Asset Management Inc. (“Donville Kent“), a Toronto based North American equity fund, has selected Adcore as one of the twelve stocks to own in the next decade in the January 2020 edition of its ROE Reporter publication.

In the January 2020 issue, Donville Kent selected companies they think “will become the big winners in the next decade”. In this report, Donville Kent stated that the sector they think will produce a disproportionate number of winners over the next decade is the Canadian software industry, a sector which Adcore is a proud member of.

Furthermore, Donville Kent added that “the big winners in the coming decades will likely come from companies with market caps of less than a billion dollars, that trade on reasonable valuations, and have relatively high margins”.

Adcore’s Chief Executive Officer, Omri Brill, commented on the news, “Being on this exclusive list of twelve stocks to own in the next decade is a great honor for Adcore”.

Mr. Brill continued, “We are very lucky to be part of the fast-growing Canadian software sector, comprised of companies with high returns on equity and profit margins. Adcore definitely checks all the boxes in Donville Kent’s requirements list for the next decade’s big winners.

Adcore is starting this decade with a relatively modest market cap but is in an excellent position to rapidly grow and is just getting started on its journey as a Canadian public company.”

Click here for Donville Kent’s full report or by visiting https://donvillekent.com/about/

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore’s suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing (“SEM”). Adcore’s technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte’s Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner and Microsoft Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a co-managed 5-year $125 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation and its subsidiaries employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

