Aiqudo Voice Platform To Power Digital Experience in BYTON’S Electric Vehicles

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aiqudo, a voice technology pioneer, announced ahead of CES 2020 a partnership with premium electric vehicle manufacturer BYTON, bringing the power of Aiqudo’s Voice AI platform to BYTON cars. Aiqudo’s Voice to Action(R) platform will enable interacting with your favorite apps on your mobile phone hands-free while driving, seamlessly integrating with BYTON’s unique Digital Experience.





Aiqudo’s industry-leading Voice AI platform will voice-enable actions in native apps within the BYTON ecosystem as well as intelligently launch app actions on personal mobile devices in the vehicle. BYTON drivers and passengers will be able to navigate, make calls, send messages, listen to music, shop, join meetings, make payments and more using simple voice commands with apps they use and love. In its integration with BYTON, Aiqudo incorporates the personalization and individual choice reflected by consumers’ favorite apps, as well as personal elements within apps such as preferred playlists, contacts, or favorites, all without user registration or setup. The BYTON experience powered by Aiqudo delivers the safest, easiest and most useful way to use a mobile device while in the car.

“ A seamless voice experience is integral to BYTON’s groundbreaking user experience and Aiqudo Voice will make accessing your favorite apps convenient and safe,” said Jeff Chung, BYTON Vice President of Digital Engineering. “ Aiqudo’s white label solution allows us to explore new possibilities with our expanding partnerships in the BYTON digital ecosystem.”

Aiqudo’s voice platform comprises a semiotics-based intent engine that understands natural language commands in 7 languages currently, plus an action execution capability across thousands of applications that consumers rely on daily. The company’s white-label voice platform allows car manufacturers, phone and smart device OEMs and mobile app developers to define unique voice experiences for their customers.

“ Byton has reimagined the relationship between cars and the people who drive or ride in them, placing voice-based interactions at the center of the in-car experience. We believe that voice will soon be the primary way people interact with their digital world. We’re partnering with BYTON to bring a high utility, personalized voice experience to their automobiles,” said John Foster, CEO of Aiqudo. “ The in-car experience is a prime use case demonstrating the power of voice. Customers can now drive safely, undistracted and hands-free, and still use their favorite apps just by using their voice.”

Aiqudo’s Action Kit functionality will be offered to app developers through the BYTON developer portal.

“ Action Kit enables BYTON app developers to easily and effortlessly enable voice within their applications for the company’s range of cars and expansive infotainment systems,” said Dr. Rajat Mukherjee, Aiqudo CTO. “ BYTON’s vision of the car of the future, equipped for autonomous driving, will accelerate the need that users have to access their personal digital lives everywhere. Aiqudo makes this easy!”

About Aiqudo

Aiqudo (pronounced: “eye-cue-doe”) is a Voice AI pioneer that connects the nascent world of voice interfaces to the useful, mature world of mobile apps through its Voice to Action(R) platform. It lets people use natural voice commands to execute actions in mobile apps across devices. Aiqudo’s SaaS platform uses machine learning (AI) to understand natural-language voice commands and then triggers instant actions via mobile apps, cloud services, or device actions, enabling consumers to get things done quickly and easily.

Aiqudo’s proprietary technology is covered by more than 30 granted patents and patent applications. Aiqudo’s technology is delivered in a scalable approach to creating voice-enabled actions without mandating APIs or developer dependencies.

For more information, visit: www.aiqudo.com.

About BYTON

BYTON is a global premium electric vehicle manufacturer that is creating the world’s first smart device on wheels. By integrating advanced digital technologies to offer a smart, connected, and comfortable mobility experience, the company is designing an EV that will meet the demands of an increasingly digital lifestyle now and into the future.

The company’s global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing center are located in Nanjing, China. Its global R&D hub is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and devoted to the development of BYTON’s groundbreaking intelligent car experience, digital ecosystem, advanced connectivity, as well as other cutting-edge technologies. BYTON’s design and concept vehicle center is located in Munich, Germany.

BYTON’s core management team is made up of top innovators from leading-edge companies such as BMW, Tesla, Google, and Apple. This diverse group of leaders from China, Europe, and the US share the singular vision of creating an unprecedented automotive experience.

Official website: www.byton.com

Further Information: BYTON Newsroom

Contacts

For more information on this news:



Please call or email Danielle Ghiglieri at danielle.ghiglieri@aircoverpr.com | (510) 333-2707