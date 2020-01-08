Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Doses First Patient with ALY688 Ophthalmic Solution in Phase 1/2a Dry Eye Study

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Allysta) today announced dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1/2a trial (ALY688-201) of ALY688 Ophthalmic Solution for the treatment of dry eye disease. Dry eye is a very common condition affecting millions of people in the US and causes eye symptoms (e.g., burning, foreign body sensation, pain) which can limit daily activities such as computer use, reading and driving. In advanced cases, significant inflammation and even scarring of the eye surface can occur.

ALY688 is a novel peptide agonist that binds to and activates adiponectin receptors which are widely distributed on the ocular surface. Following receptor binding, it acts to reduce inflammation and promote healing of injured cells lining the ocular surface. In animal models of dry eye disease, this resulted in significant improvement in corneal damage, tear integrity, and tear volume associated with reductions in inflammatory cells and cytokines in the eye.

“This marks a significant milestone for Allysta, as we now progress from a preclinical into a clinical stage company. We look forward to completing this trial by mid-year and reporting data in the second half of 2020,” said Henry Hsu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Allysta.

About ALY688

ALY688 acts as a potent targeted agonist of the adiponectin receptor to induce adiponectin-like responses. Since its discovery more than 20 years ago as a major hormone produced by adipocytes and other cell types, many studies have shown that adiponectin has beneficial actions on multiple organs and cell types because of its anti-inflammatory, wound healing, and anti-fibrotic properties. This broad range of activity provides an opportunity to evaluate ALY688 in multiple disease indications.

Data from disease models of dry eye disease have demonstrated multiple beneficial biological actions. For example, in ocular models of dry eye and corneal injury, ALY688 decreased inflammation on the ocular surface (both T cell and pro-inflammatory cytokines) and promoted rapid healing (re-epithelization) following corneal injury, resulting in reduction in corneal damage, and improvement in both tear volume and tear integrity. Additionally, in models of liver fibrosis, ALY688 reduced inflammation, liver cell injury, and fibrosis.

About Allysta

Allysta is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class peptide therapeutics with a current focus in dry eye and liver diseases. Allysta’s lead candidates are in clinical and late preclinical stages, supported by compelling science and pharmacology. Allysta is advancing next-generation treatments for dry eye disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Visit www.allysta.com.

