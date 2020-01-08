AmeraMex Receives Orders Totaling $474,000

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received orders totaling $474,000.

The orders consist of one ASV Posi-Track Loader with mulch head, three Taylor Equipment forklifts, one new and two refurbished, and one refurbished Doosan Forklift. The equipment will ship to customers located in California by mid-month.

The ASV is shipping to Paradise, Calif., the location of last year’s Camp brush fire that destroyed the town of Paradise. The equipment will be used in the clean-up of the town and surrounding area so that homes can be rebuilt.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572350/AmeraMex-Receives-Orders-Totaling-474000