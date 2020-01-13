American Lending Center Celebrates the Successful Opening of Front Street Village

ALC continues to bring in international investment through its latest project in North Carolina

BEAUFORT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Lending Center (ALC), a leading EB-5 regional center, recently celebrated the full opening of The Beaufort Hotel and its restaurant, 34º North, both fixtures of the Front Street Village community. This marks another successful investment in North Carolina for ALC, a boon to their growing footprint in the state.

The Beaufort Hotel occupies the former grounds of Beaufort Fisheries, Inc., which, until its decline in the 1970s, remained emblematic of Beaufort’s identity, having provided generations of workers with a dependable livelihood. Today, the 133-room hotel pays tribute with a nautical theme. Additionally, both The Beaufort Hotel and 34º North are staunch advocates of social responsibility, using green technologies and environmentally-friendly products, cementing its leadership among all hotels within the North Carolina Green Initiative.

“We are thrilled to expand our support of entrepreneurs in North Carolina, especially by investing in projects like this, which will boost local tourism and stimulate economic growth,” said John Shen, ALC’s chief executive officer. “It is exciting to see the potential that foreign investment has to reinvigorate these historic towns.”

The Front Street Village Community has already brought in waves of tourists, indicating widespread interest in witnessing the views and architectural style of historic Beaufort.

ALC’s predominant focus on placing EB-5 investments exclusively in the senior loan structure has created optimal capital protection for investors throughout the EB-5 process. Its rigorous construction management system led by highly successful third parties, in coordination with the senior loan operation, has driven the consistent success of its investments. ALC has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures while achieving a 100 percent construction success rate, and has created over 10,000 full-time jobs throughout the US.

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed finance lender and US Citizenship & Immigration Service designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers senior loan investment opportunities to immigrant investors interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the United States through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. ALC has completed funding 75 EB-5 projects in 19 states to date and is committed to senior loan participation in support of growing credit worthy small-to-medium sized businesses in rural and underserved areas.

