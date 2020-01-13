Atmosic Technologies Partners With Tonly to Develop Innovative Module to Bring IoT Devices Extended Battery Life

Ultra-low power module from Atmosic and Tonly will help companies accelerate the development of IoT devices with long-lasting battery life

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosic™ Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, a leading IoT solutions provider, today announced a partnership to develop a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module, the TBMO2. The TBMO2 module will integrate Atmosic’s M2 system-on-chip (SoC), which is built with Atmosic’s groundbreaking Lowest Power Radio and On-Demand Wake Up technologies, to enable significantly longer battery life for IoT applications. The feature-packed TBMO2 will help companies accelerate the development of innovative wireless devices with extended battery life, helping to reduce the costs of IoT deployment and maintenance.

“We built our M2 solutions from the ground up to revolutionize the IoT market with ‘forever battery life.’ We are excited to enable device makers to more quickly and easily develop smart devices from smart home products to wearables to consumer electronics with our cutting-edge low power and wake up technologies,” said Atmosic CEO David Su. “Our collaboration with Tonly for the TBMO2 module is another step forward to dramatically reducing IoT devices’ dependence on batteries.”

With the growth of the IoT market, there is a growing demand for batteries to operate throughout the entire life span of a device. Atmosic’s revolutionary Lowest Power Radio technology enables devices to achieve incredible power efficiency improvements, without compromising a device’s overall performance. Additionally, the company’s On-demand Wake-Up technology is designed for today’s always on, always connected devices, enabling applications to perceive incoming transmissions using as little power as possible. Together, these technologies in the TBMO2 will help alleviate the impact of battery waste on the environment and eliminate the need for constant battery replacement, ushering in new possibilities for IoT deployments.

“The TBMO2 module is a true game changer for the IoT market, providing a compact, highly integrated module for the development of next generation IoT devices with extended battery life,” said Tonly’s SVP, David Huang. “This new solution continues our commitment to providing companies with total wireless solutions to bring consumers the latest features like voice computing and AI.”

This compact, highly integrated and easy to use module is ideal for wearables, smart home products (including lighting, plugs and switches), consumer electronics, smartphones and tablets, medical devices, logistics and tracking sensors, building and environment monitoring applications, human-machine interface devices, RFID tags and security badges and more. While IoT devices with traditional SoC designs consume more energy and need frequent battery replacement, batteries in devices built with the TBMO2 can last up to the lifetime of the device. This will make it more feasible and cost-efficient for companies to deploy and maintain IoT fleets powered by the TBMO2, thanks to the M2 series’ power-saving features.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About Tonly Electronics

Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 01249), a high-tech smart products manufacturer with competitive industrial advantages, is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of audio and video products as well as wireless smart interconnectivity products. It is also developing into smart business. The Group is committed to becoming a one-stop smart loT solutions provider based on the electroacoustic and wireless technologies.

For more information, please visit its website at www.tonlyele.com.

