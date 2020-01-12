AWM Smart Shelf® Announces Partnership with OptiCrib Providing Technology for State-of-the Art Storeroom Management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM Smart Shelf” or “AWM”), a vision technology company, today announced its global partnership with OptiCrib, a Shamrock company. Leveraging AWM’s Automated Inventory Intelligence (Aii®) and AWM Frictionless™ technologies, OptiCrib revolutionizes storeroom management, powering seamless and friction-free inventory management within the industrial and commercial supply space.

AWM Frictionless™ provides convenience to consumers by enabling them to shop as normal and then check out by simply walking out of the store. In the business-to-business (B2B) space, the OptiCrib storeroom management solution utilizes ruggedized high-definition optical sensors combined with precise weight-sensing technology to automate intelligence into on-the-shelf inventory levels, providing an accurate and continuously-available (24/7), total-accountability solution for the efficient management of durable and consumable materials.

“Transformation of B2B operational processes are too often overstated, however the synergies of AWM Smart Shelf’s and OptiCrib’s partnership truly promise to revolutionize storeroom management,” explained Michael O’Connor, President/CEO, The Shamrock Companies. “OptiCrib facilitates the end user MR [material requisition] experience, provides enhanced business intelligence, and delivers operational and cost efficiencies simply unachievable through conventional storeroom management, VMI, and product vending applications.”

OptiCrib aims to transform the industrial and commercial storeroom management paradigm through the application of AWM’s Automated Inventory Intelligence (Aii®) and Frictionless™ technologies, optimizing inventory management and reshaping the material requisition process for B2B customers across markets, including: manufacturing/processing plants, utilities/power generation, hospitals/healthcare, public safety/police, government, aerospace, entertainment, construction, oil/gas, etc.

“We are incredibly pleased to have OptiCrib and the Shamrock Companies join our portfolio of partnerships,” said Kevin Howard, AWM Chief Executive Officer. “Their many years of experience coupled with vast customer base positions us to rapidly deliver in-market solutions that will revolutionize storeroom management.”

OptiCrib currently has a micro-store built in their headquarter offices, with plans to install 200+ fully-automated storerooms at client locations in 2020.

AWM and OptiCrib will be showcasing their partnership alongside each other this week at Retail’s Big Show in Booth #1707.

ABOUT AWM SMART SHELF

AWM’s solutions provide a platform that incorporates computer vision, digital and other advanced in-store technologies within the retail ecosystem. AWM has pushed the envelope in development of Facial Recognition software, globally scalable Content Management Software, and the optimization of large format video player programming and controllers. AWM’s latest offerings are the culmination of these disciplines; offering solutions that increase operational efficiencies, creates intimate customer experiences, and generates increased revenue streams for retailers and brands. AWM was recently named the 2019 Outstanding Small Technology Company by OCTANE. For more information please visit: www.smartshelf.com

