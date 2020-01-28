Aytu BioScience Announces Acceptance of Natesto Spermatogenesis Study Results for Presentation at ENDO 2020

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs today announced the acceptance of a scientific abstract reporting the results of the Natesto Spermatogenesis Study by the Endocrine Society for presentation at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting.

Thomas Masterson, MD, Urology Fellow in the Department of Urology at the University of Miami School of Medicine, will present the Natesto clinical study results during a poster session at ENDO 2020, which will be held in San Francisco, CA March 28-31, 2020.

The Natesto Spermatogenesis Study has been conducted under the direction of principal investigator Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, Associate Professor and Director of Reproductive Urology, Department of Urology, University of Miami School of Medicine.

Presentation Details:

Presenting Author: Thomas Masterson, MD, Fellow, Department of Urology, University of Miami School of Medicine

The Effect of Natesto on Spermatogenesis, Reproductive Hormones, and Hypogonadal Symptoms: A Phase IV Study Abstract Number: 5238

Additionally, Dr. Masterson has been selected to receive an Outstanding Abstract Award in conjunction with ENDO 2020 for this abstract.

All abstracts presented at ENDO 2020 will be published after the conclusion of ENDO 2020 in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or “Low T”), (ii) ZolpiMist™, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) AcipHex® Sprinkle™, a granule formulation of rabeprazole sodium, a commonly prescribed proton pump inhibitor; (ii) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (iii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iv) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu’s strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as ”may,” ”will,” ”should,” ”forecast,” ”could,” ”expect,” ”suggest,” ”believe,” ”estimate,” ”continue,” ”anticipate,” ”intend,” ”plan,” or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining reimbursement by third-party payors, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in ”Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

