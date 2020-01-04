Belmont Arranges Demand Loan of $25,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA)(Frankfurt:L3L2) (“Belmont”), (or the “Company”). Belmont has arranged a demand loan for $25,000 from a non-related party.

The proceeds of the loan are to be used for w0orking capital and filing assessment work completed on the Pathfinder gold prospect in the Greenwood Mining District.

The loan bears interest at 1.5% per month. In consideration for the loan, the Company has also agreed to issue 100,000 bonus common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The loan and issuance of bonus shares are subject to regulatory approval, and the shares issuable pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a four month +1 day hold period from the date issued.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “BEA”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in British Columbia (Gold), Nevada (Lithium) and Saskatchewan (Uranium).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Gary Musil”

Gary Musil, CFO/Director

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: gmusil@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2020, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

