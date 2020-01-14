Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentres Wins the 2020 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award for Pet & Aquarium Centre

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentres Wins the 2020 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award for Pet & Aquarium Centre.

Big Al’s has been in business since 2002 proudly servicing all your aquatic & reptile needs. We showcase over 30,000 gallons of tropical & marine fish and reptiles. Have the largest selection of aquariums, terrariums and supplies. Offer free tours to schools and other groups. And don’t miss the shark feeding frenzy every Tuesday night at 7pm Shark!

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

This is the 14th year we have won the Consumer Choice Award. Customer Service is our priority from friendly knowledgeable staff that have a safe and friendly work environment. Always striving for excellence in everything we do to service the novice to expert for all their aquatic and reptile needs.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Address:
3511 – 99 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta, T6E 6S2
Website: www.bigals.ca
Email Address: damonj@bigals.ca

Social Media:

Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentres Facebook
Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentres Twitter

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/572302/Big-Als-Aquarium-Supercentres-Wins-the-2020-Northern-Alberta-Consumer-Choice-Award-for-Pet-Aquarium-Centre

