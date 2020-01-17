Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition and Expands South Rim Project, Central British Columbia
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Chalice Gold Corp. (“Chalice”) (See press release dated January 13, 2019) and has staked some additional clams to expand its newly acquired South Rim Project.
Black Tusk acquired additional claims through online staking to expand the South Rim property. Three claims totaling 943.4 hectares were added, and cover several mineral occurrences documented in the British Columbia Mineral Inventory (Minfile) database. The South Rim property now totals 1,771.33 hectares of mineral tenure.
Black Tusk has initiated data compilation for the project. Readily available information will be obtained from the Minfile records and from company assessment reports (ARIS) that were completed on the project area. The claims cover 13 Minfile occurrences and numerous project reports as shown on the database.
A brief Minfile review indicates numerous grab samples returned elevated values of gold and silver from the property (see table below). Gold values for the 13 occurrences range from 0.132 grams per tonne (gpt) to 24.0 gpt, with silver values recorded ranging from 2.2 gpt to 42.8 gpt. The mineralization is typically described as epithermal, intrusion-related polymetallic sulphide and low-sulphidation (quartz) veins. Black Tusk has not undertaken any exploration upon the claims and has yet to verify the sample results listed in the Minfile database or within ARIS reports.
Minfile Occurrences Summary
|
NAME
|
NUMBER
|
UTM_NORTH
|
UTM_EAST
|
DATUM_Z9
|
SIGNIFICANT RESULTS
|
ARIS
|
SAMPLE TYPE
|
CINDERELLA
|
093E 106
|
5925075
|
611340
|
NAD83
|
7.5 gpt Ag
|
13070
|
Grab
|
COLES
|
093E 110
|
5924640
|
613225
|
NAD83
|
1.07 gpt Au, 2.2 gpt Ag
|
16677
|
Grab
|
CENTER VIEW
|
093E 149
|
5923360
|
613250
|
NAD83
|
1.15 gpt Au
|
14531
|
Grab
|
HIGH VIEW
|
093E 151
|
5923075
|
613635
|
NAD83
|
0.44 gpt Au
|
14531
|
Grab
|
CHALCO
|
093E 152
|
5923050
|
613970
|
NAD83
|
24.0 gpt Au
|
14531
|
Grab
|
CAMP VIEW
|
093E 153
|
5923690
|
612745
|
NAD83
|
1.63 gpt Au, 25.6 gpt Ag
|
14531
|
Grab
|
EAST SIDE
|
093E 154
|
5922400
|
614150
|
NAD83
|
4.1 gpt Au
|
14531
|
Grab
|
AMETHYST
|
093E 155
|
5923240
|
612240
|
NAD83
|
17.8 gpt Ag
|
16677
|
Grab
|
LOW VIEW
|
093E 156
|
5925900
|
614015
|
NAD83
|
0.39 gpt Au, 30.3 gpt Ag
|
16677
|
Grab
|
SOUTH SIDE
|
093E 157
|
5921970
|
613585
|
NAD83
|
0.132 gpt Au, 4.4 gpt Ag
|
16677
|
Grab
|
V.P.
|
093E 158
|
5923815
|
612075
|
NAD83
|
1.0 gpt Au
|
16677
|
Grab
|
TR-67
|
093E 159
|
5924515
|
610525
|
NAD83
|
42.8 gpt Ag
|
13070
|
Grab
|
CINDY SOUTH
|
093E 161
|
5924000
|
611000
|
NAD83
|
NA
|
13070
|
Grab
A review of the ARIS database indicates that a number of rock samples returned anomalous values for gold on the property. This includes samples taken by St. Elias Mines during their 2010 work program, which included verification rock sampling in the High View, East Side, Center View and VP Minfile areas (ARIS 31796). A total of 81 rock samples were collected during their program, across shear zones, breccia bodies, and quartz veins. Ten of these samples were selected for coarse metallic assay, with three of those returning grades over 1 gpt Au. These are summarized in the below table. The samples were chip samples taken across the mineralized structure. The three higher results range from 2.21 gpt to 3.74 gpt gold.
ARIS 31796 – summary of gold values from rock samples, 2010
|
Sample ID
|
E_NAD83_Z9
|
N_NAD83_Z9
|
Au (g/t)
|
ARIS
|
Sample Type
|
SR20100901
|
613278
|
5923487
|
2.21
|
31796
|
25 cm chip
|
SR20100934
|
613429
|
5923226
|
2.5
|
31796
|
100cm chip
|
SR20100963
|
613028
|
5923608
|
3.74
|
31796
|
unknown chip
The regional geology consists of Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanic and sedimentary rocks with Cretaceous Bulkley intrusions. This regional geologic belt hosts Imperial Metals’ Huckleberry Mine, and Surge Copper Corp’s Ootsa Project, both located within 25 kilometres north-northeast of Black Tusk’s South Rim project.
The Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine ceased operations in August 2016 and remains on care and maintenance. A preliminary plan to restart the mine has been developed, and will be under consideration for implementation, at such time when the economics of mining improve.
The Ootsa Project is located on the south shore of the Nechako Reservoir, 6 km from the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine. The project contains an estimated measured and indicated resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.22 % copper, 0.021 % molybdenum and 0.15 gpt gold (Surge Copper Corporation website, January 2020). The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent or regional properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Company’s South Rim Project.
Black Tusk will continue database compilation and GIS work in order to prepare an exploration plan for the South Rim project. Exploration is expected to be undertaken during the 2020 field season.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923
SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573351/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Closes-Acquisition-and-Expands-South-Rim-Project-Central-British-Columbia