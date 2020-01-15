Carvana Continues Growing Midwest Reach with Minnesota Debut

Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car™ to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched in Minneapolis today with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery.





Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., saves customers valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™ by allowing them to skip the dealership and shop online at Carvana.com. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life; customers can install the car seats or see how it handles on a snow day.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

In addition, customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“As we continue our rapid growth in the Midwest, and beyond, expanding our offering into Minnesota allows us to reach a large population of car buyers,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re looking forward to bringing Minneapolis our easy, transparent online car buying experience and as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery.

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 149 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

