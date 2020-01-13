Charles Ritz Named President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado

20-year industry veteran brings diverse healthcare background

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem announced today that Charles Ritz has been named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado.

“Charles brings a wealth of experience to this role, a commitment to making healthcare simpler and improving the lives of the communities we serve,” said Scott Kreiling, president of Anthem’s West Region Commercial Business. “His in-depth knowledge of the industry will benefit our members, employer customers and provider partners in Colorado.”

Ritz has spent the majority of his career in various leadership roles with a large national health insurer, most recently leading an eight-state western region. Earlier in his career, he led the growth strategy for two lines of business at a large insurance brokerage. Ritz’s experience includes managing a health plan and specialty business, network contracting, pricing, product, value based payment structures and clinical management.

“It’s an honor to be asked to lead Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado,” said Ritz. “We will be focused on innovation and collaboration across the healthcare system in order to bring about greater affordability and better health outcomes for the people we serve.”

Ritz graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in Finance. He will be based out of Anthem’s Denver office.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter @AnthemBCBS_News and @AnthemBCBS or find us on Facebook.

Contacts

Tony Felts

317-439-6751

Tony.Felts@anthem.com