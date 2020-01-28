A construction-focused technology company secured the high-profile coverage after working with the Newswire Team.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / A construction technology company landed media coverage from Business Insider after becoming a Newswire Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour customer. The construction technology company helps contractors easily process their payment. With the help of the Newswire team, who implemented a strategic Earned Media Advantage Plan (EMAP), the company was recognized by Business Insider. The plan, developed by an Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS), created a unique strategy for the construction technology company to help promote its brand message to top media contacts and target their customer audience.

Construction Technology Company Featured on Business Insider Thanks to Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

“Focusing and implementing the right plan and sending it out to the right people at the right time has attributed to this monumental win for the construction technology company,” said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire, “The strategy ‘customerized’ by our strategist caught Business Insider’s attention, resulting in the company being highlighted in an article.”

The construction industry has had issues with payment errors, leaving contractors unpaid on time and lost payment records. Through the construction technology company’s product and messaging, these pain points were addressed for contractors and their employers. Taking this into account, the strategist was able to integrate the company’s unique messaging to send to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums. As a result, the Guided Tour has become the paving way to more earned media mentions and strategic organization to create the right roadmap to achieve their media and marketing goals.

“As a cost-efficient option opposed to hiring an FTE or agency, Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been the construction technology company’s way of being able to cut the time it takes to achieve media recognition and reach the right audience,” said Terenzio.

Aside from the construction technology company, other companies in the technology and construction industry have come to embrace the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour as a way to achieve the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. Connecting with an EMAS to create and implement an EMAP has been adapted by company c-suite level executives.

