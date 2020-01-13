Consumers Sit Down with Suzanne Kirsch from Kirsch Electric Contracting Inc.

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Kirsch Electric Contracting Inc. is a company specialized in residential electrical rewires and residential electrical service, servicing the Hamilton and Greater Hamilton Region. As Business Owner, Suzanne is responsible for Operations. This year, Kirsch Electric Contracting Inc. wins its second Consumer Choice Award.

Q: What does being a consumer choice award winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: It is an honor to be recognized again as the highest ranked electrical contracting company in our area of service. Winning the Consumer Choice Award provides us with unique opportunity to celebrate our outstanding customers and our exceptionally skilled licensed electricians.

Q: What makes your business unique in the market?

A: We help our customers make informed decisions about their electrical system. We leverage technology to provide expedient professional service and effectively communicate. Also, our team of dedicated administrators, estimators and technicians are motivated to exceed the expectation of our customers.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client’s expectations on a job?

A: I was in conversation with multiple agents of a local utility company and intermittently placed on hold for over six hours just to expedite the scheduling of a disconnect for a customer’s emergency service repair and panel upgrade. This is one small yet significant example of the extra mile we go for our customers at Kirsch Electric.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: We are re-organizing our electrical install and service departments. Then we will add to our team additional licensed electricians – equipping and supporting them to becoming the best service technician in their field.

Q: What makes your company successful?

A: It’s always a team effort at Kirsch Electric. Together we discover the best electrical solutions and offer the best service. We challenge each other to grow and learn through our day to day experiences on the job.

Based on our personal start-up story, my partner and I demonstrate that entrepreneurial success is the reward of hard work. Tenacity is required to take cautious, sometimes insane or unpredictable steps forward. Also, as a lifelong learner we have gleaned valuable insight from successful entrepreneurs who have gone before us.

Q: What are the core values of your organization?

A: We make every effort to exceed expectation with on-time appointments, upfront pricing, skilled professionals, courteous service, quality workmanship, safe standards and no-hassle warranty.

GETTING TO KNOW SUZANNE KIRSCH

Q: If you could only use one word to describe yourself, what would it be?

A: Insightful.

Q: What hobby would you get into if time and money were not an issue?

A: I’d write an autobiography and/or create a children’s book.

Q: What was the best compliment you’ve received?

A: An intern said, “You inspire me.”

Q: What gets you out of bed everyday?

A: The call of a Blue Jay outside our bedroom window and then the thought of doing something significant for another person.

CONTACT KIRSCH ELECTRIC CONTRACTING INC.

Phone: 905-318-9946

Website: www.kirschelectriccontracting.ca/

Email: info@kecinc.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kirschelectriccontracting/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/kirsch_henry

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kirsch_electric

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572891/Consumers-Sit-Down-with-Suzanne-Kirsch-from-Kirsch-Electric-Contracting-Inc