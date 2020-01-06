CORT Events Shares Top Event Décor Design Trends for 2020

New furnishings and décor draw inspiration from Art Deco styles, Danish Modern elements, monochromatic color schemes and eclectic designs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / CORT Events, the nation’s leading furniture and decor rental company, announces the top event design trends and new products for planning a successful program in 2020. As the industry expert in event furnishings and decor, CORT Events is highlighting the latest designs, colors and styles for event and meeting planners to incorporate in the new year, including Art Deco, monochromatic color spectrums and eclecticism.

Art Deco

Reminiscent of the early 20th century, soft seating that follows elegant shapes and romantic curves are making a comeback in 2020. Art Deco-inspired designs featuring feminine silhouettes layered with geometric patterns create a dramatic, yet sophisticated look. Following this trend, CORT Events’ January product launch will include a reimagined version of the popular Endless seating collection, now with green velvet channel stitching and updated rounded backs and seats.

“CORT Events’ Endless seating collection made history nearly a decade ago by enabling planners and designers to create customized large or small sectionals to suit any event space,” said Kevin Dana, executive director of merchandising and product for CORT Events. “While the classics are still popular, we’ve modernized the original Endless seating collection to address today’s trends by softening the edges and updating the fabrics. The new collection features gorgeous emerald green velvet, sexy curves and black metal frames, and can still be configured for any event or show space.”

The new curvy Endless seating collection will also be offered in timeless white vinyl to provide a classically clean palette for any color combination to shine. Other new seating offerings available in 2020 include the green leather Lena chair and the teal velvet Malibu accent chair, both featuring rounded soft shapes to bring sophisticated luxury to event designs.

Green Color Schemes

Representing health and wellness, green will be the dominant hue for event design in 2020. Specifically, monochromatic schemes incorporating various shades of green are expected to be especially popular to create an appealing and unexpected visual for guests that embodies a restorative, calming effect. The monochromatic approach to design can also be applied to other on-trend, cool colors, from shades of blue to vibrant berries.

“Color has taken on new importance for today’s event planners. Choosing a color theme when planning the design of an event is always the first thing we do, whether it’s a social or corporate event,” says Jordan Carbotti of Carbotti Experiences. “Even if a client requests white seating, we layer colorful rugs, pillows, lighting and accessories to infuse color throughout the set and help make the design unique.”

To help planners like the Carbottis incorporate more color, CORT Events is introducing the new Beverly Oasis Ottoman System, featuring three large configurations for casual lounging in 12 colors with channel stitched detail. The new ottoman system allows clients to choose one or multiple colors to create a stunning casual seating environment for both large and small spaces.

Eclecticism

Danish modern soft seating is still a leading trend in 2020, as seen in CORT Events’ latest Chandler, Valencia and Palm Beach collections. The style features a variety of bold, 70s-inspired organic colors and metal frames for a classic mid-century look that reflects current color and fabric trends. However, many planners are also using these modern pieces to achieve an eclectic design by pairing textured velvets and fabrics with natural elements and lush faux furs.

“There’s a strong move toward eclecticism in event design. By incorporating multiple style trends into one design, clients are able to reinforce diverse lifestyles and a global sensibility,” says Dana. “These Bohemian chic and Mediterranean Craft trends put a modern twist on rustic design. It involves a lot of layering of warm organic colors with vibrant blues and linens to create the comfortable easiness that today’s guests crave.”

For event planners looking to achieve a modern eclectic look with an industrial finish, CORT Events recommends pairing pieces with mixed materials, like the Atherton accent chair, with tables featuring wood or marble finishes, such as the Lexington Communal Bar or Café table.

To learn more about these trends or CORT’s exhibit and event rental collections, visit www.cortevents.com.

About CORT Events

CORT Events is the leading nationwide provider of rental furnishings for the exhibit and events industry. From high-profile special events to corporate meetings to weddings, CORT provides the rental furnishings that make exhibitions and events possible. CORT also provides rental furniture to the majority of trade shows and conferences in the nation, including shows and events in Canada. For more information, visit www.CORTevents.com.

About CORT

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, helping millions of individuals and more than 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies as they live, work and celebrate. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 70 countries, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to providing excellent customer service. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

