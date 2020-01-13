Dave Peck Appointed VP Exploration and Business Development for Grid Metals Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / The Board of Directors of Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM) ( the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Dave Peck, Ph.D., P.Geo., has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Exploration and Business Development for Grid Metals Corp. Dr. Peck is a practicing Professional Geoscientist with over 30 years of experience with majors, mid-tier mining and junior exploration companies. His career focus has been on discovering, evaluating and developing magmatic platinum group metal (“PGM”) and nickel-copper sulphide deposits. Dave has amassed a wealth of knowledge of global PGM and nickel-copper sulfide projects, mining districts and markets.

From March 2012 to August 2014 he served as the Head of Exploration for North American Palladium Ltd. (“NAP”) until recently the owner of the Lac des Isle deposit, Canada’s only producing palladium mine. He was subsequently promoted to the position of Vice President, Exploration – a post he held until the end of 2019. Dave was one of the three officers on the senior management team that led the turnaround of NAP, culminating in its recent acquisition by Impala Platinum of South Africa for CAD $1.0 billion. From 2003 to 2009, he served as Global Nickel Commodity Leader for Anglo American plc‘s Exploration Division. Dave has extensive experience in designing and implementing exploration programs for PGM and nickel-copper deposits, business strategy, corporate financing, technical report writing and property valuations. The Company is confident that Dr. Peck’s skills and experience will be invaluable in advancing the potential of the Company’s portfolio of palladium, nickel and copper projects and in identifying and delivering valuable new opportunities. (Please refer to Dr. Peck’s biography included in this release for more information.)

Dr. Peck commented “I am pleased to be joining Grid and have the opportunity to advance and augment its portfolio of high potential properties, all of which I have very strong familiarity with. I am specifically encouraged by the strong geological similarities between the East Bull Lake (“EBL”) property and the Lac des Iles (“LDI”) palladium deposit and look forward to applying the exploration approaches that have worked so well at LDI to EBL. The limited amount of drilling at EBL represents a clear and present opportunity for Grid given the widespread near-surface palladium mineralization on the property. The fact that new palladium zones are still being discovered at the smaller LDI mine property, despite over 30 years of intensive exploration drilling, bodes well for a significant palladium discovery at EBL.” Dr. Peck will complete a review of Grid’s extensive technical database for the EBL property and will determine the optimal technical program for the next phase of exploration.

Robin Dunbar President and CEO of Grid said “we are pleased to have a successful explorer and strategic thinker of Dave’s magnitude join our team. Dave is a pragmatic and highly skilled professional and his engagement with Grid is a very positive development for the Company. ” The Company is also pleased to note that Carey Galeschuk, P.Geo. and Paul C. Davis, P.Geo. will continue as consulting geologists with Grid on their respective projects and report to Dr. Peck.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo. – Biography

Dave Peck holds a Ph.D. in Geology from Melbourne University and a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Windsor. He is a practicing Professional Geoscientist registered in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia. Dave’s geological experience spans over 30 years and more than a dozen countries on five continents. He has a diverse professional background reflecting his employment with major, mid-tier and junior mining and exploration firms, private geological consulting businesses, government geological surveys and academe. His industry experience has been focused on magmatic PGM and Ni-Cu sulfide mines and exploration projects.

At the end of 2019 he left the senior management team at North American Palladium (“NAP”) after playing a key role in the transformation of the company into a profitable mining business with a CAD $1 billion market capitalization value, a rejuvenated mineral resource base, and a world-class exploration portfolio. In his last year at NAP he was an important contributor to the sale of the company to Impala Platinum. Under his leadership, NAP’s exploration department made several significant PGM-copper-nickel sulfide discoveries including multiple new palladium zones at Lac des Iles and a major expansion of the Sunday Lake PGM-copper-nickel deposit. Prior to this Dave established and managed two successful geological consulting businesses and was a director of a private Manitoba exploration company. From 2002-2009 Dave was employed by Anglo American plc’s Exploration Division and for six of those years was the Global Commodity Leader for nickel. In that role he was responsible for all technical and strategic aspects of the company’s global nickel exploration programs including allocations of annual budgets of up to U.S. $50 million. In the 1990’s he worked as a Senior Mineral Deposits geologist at the Manitoba Geological Survey and as a project geologist at Laurentian University in association with the Ontario Geological Survey. Dave previously held appointments as adjunct professor at Laurentian University and the University of Manitoba.

Dave has authored or co-authored numerous academic, government publications and corporate technical reports, most of which deal with the geology, geochemistry, genesis and economics of PGM and magmatic sulfide deposits. In 2016, Dave published a synthesis paper that shared his unique insights into developing successful exploration strategies for these deposits. Dave is a recognized expert on the geology and mineral deposits of the Lac des Iles region in Ontario; the Raglan District in Quebec, the Thompson Belt, Fox River Belt and Bird River Belt in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Suite of Intrusions in Ontario; the Duluth Complex in Minnesota; the Cheyenne Belt of southeastern Wyoming; and the Cambrian ultramafic complexes of Western Tasmania. He has developed and participated in projects in many other key mineral belts including the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa; the Coppermine River (Muskox Intrusion) district in the Northwest Territories, Canada; the Panxi Rift in Sichuan Province, China; and the Kola-Karelia terrane in northern Sweden and Finland. He has worked on or visited most of the world’s major nickel sulfide and PGM mining districts. He also maintains a solid background in exploring for and evaluating magmatic titanium-vanadium-iron oxide deposits and lode gold deposits.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has a diversified portfolio of projects in the nickel-copper-platinum group metal sectors. These commodities are vital to the emerging battery metals, energy storage and automotive sectors. All of Grid’s projects are located in secure North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on timely advancement of its property portfolio through prudent exploration and development activities.

In addition to the East Bull Lake PGM Property Grid has ongoing development work at its Makwa Mayville Nickel-Copper-PGM project located in Manitoba. The Company has ongoing work being completed towards completion of an updated NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of that project. The existing PEA was completed in April 2014.

To find out more about Grid Metals, please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

