Dialog Semiconductor Reports Unaudited Preliminary Revenue and Cash for Q4 2019

Q4 revenue US$381 million, above the mid-point of the November guidance range. Underlying full year 2019 revenue US$1,420 million, excluding licensed main PMIC products, up 38% year-on-year. Cash and cash equivalents at US$1,025 million.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC, backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports Q4 2019 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$381 million (Q4 2018: US$431 million), above the mid-point of the guidance range of US$350 million to US$390 million communicated on 6 November 2019.

Unaudited preliminary revenue and preliminary underlying revenue for the full year 2019 were approximately US$1,566 million and US$1,420 million respectively (FY 2018: US$1,442 million). Underlying preliminary full year revenue excluding licensed main PMIC products was up 38% year-on-year. Connectivity & Audio delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the strong performance of Bluetooth(R) low energy products. Advanced Mixed Signal preliminary revenue was also up year-on-year on the robust performance of backlighting products as well as growth in rapid charge and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs.

The business performance in 2019 gives us a solid foundation to achieve our long-term financial targets.

Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2019 the Company held preliminary cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$1,025 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$347 million.

The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 4 March 2020.

