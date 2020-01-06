Elmos Semiconductor AG: Dynamic Rear Lights at the CES

Multichannel LED Controller Demonstrator with CAN FD

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Elmos shows at the CES in Las Vegas dynamic rear lights in an Audi A8 rear light demonstrator. The demonstrator features the new Elmos IC E522.95. This multichannel LED controller for exterior lighting with advanced network interface capabilities allows direct control of LED lamps. Equipped with a 2Mbps CAN FD protocol and a CAN FD physical interface, the E522.95 can be connected directly to the Body Control Unit (BCM) via the car in-vehicle network – therefore local lighting control units are no longer needed.

This product was launched in cooperation with Audi AG. Samples of the E522.95 are available.

The demonstrator shows e.g. Coming/Leaving home scenarios, dynamic turn indicator and many other next generation scenarios.

Developed fully according to the ISO26262 Functional Safety development process, the E522.95 offers a full suite of diagnosis features that ensure reliable system operation of LED drivers and enable achieving ASIL-B ratings at system level. The 16 channel E522.95 LED controller has a maximum output current of 100mA per channel and supports Elmos’ patented power management methodology ensuring a constant light intensity of the LEDs even under difficult thermal conditions. The E522.95 is offered in a QFN40 package with an exposed die pad.

For further product information, datasheet, evaluation kits and engineering samples, please contact sales@elmos.com with “E522.95” in the subject line or contact us by telephone: + 49 231 7549 100.

The product features of the E522.95 will also be shown at the CES (Las Vegas, 7-10 January 2020). You will find Elmos in the Westgate Tower (Suite #19121), adjacent to the CES Congress Center.

About Elmos Semiconductor AG

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

