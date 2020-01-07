Farah and Farah Pledges Donation Match to Help Family Battling Cancer Keep Restaurant Open

Through the “MagnifiMATCH” event, Farah and Farah recently helped a local family in Jacksonville keep their family restaurant open as they undergo cancer treatment and recovery

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Farah and Farah is proud to announce that the donation match for a local family struggling to keep the doors of their restaurant open amid ongoing adversity, has been a tremendous success. Three members of the Desclefs family, owners of The Magnificat Café, are currently battling three different types of cancer. Farah and Farah pledged a $10,000 donation match for all sales at The Magnificat Café December 9 through December 13, 2019, and the community rallied to bring in more than $70,000 in donations.

Eddie and Chuck Farah, founders of Farah and Farah, frequently visit the Magnificat Café. After learning of the Desclefs family’s struggles, they were compelled to act and created the donation match event, which they called “MagnifiMATCH.”

“We see MagnifiMATCH as a way for us to give back to the community that we call home,” says Eddie Farah. “Protecting families is what we’ve done since we opened our doors here 40 years ago and this is just one small way we can keep up that fight.”

Chuck Farah notes that the initiative was about more than merely presenting a check. “It’s about everybody else coming together and really making it happen,” he says.

The Desclefs family found recovery from cancer treatment difficult and needed to hire extra restaurant staff. They found themselves unable to keep up with the bills and had planned to close their French restaurant in January of 2020. Thanks to donations and a healthy boost in business, they are now able to keep the doors open and continue operations.

“We’re absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from our community and especially Farah and Farah,” said Kathy Desclefs.

To learn more about how you can help the Desclefs family, visit https://www.supportful.com/descleffamily.

