FixYourName Becomes Firm Partner of the American Retirement Association (ARA)

The First and Only Online Reputation Management Firm to Become an ARA Firm Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Online reputation management firm FixYourName has joined the American Retirement Association (ARA) and its affiliate organization, the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA), as a firm partner. One of the world’s leading online reputation management (ORM) companies, FixYourName utilizes a two-step approach to both suppress negative content and to permanently remove it, unlike other companies which specialize only in one or the other. Founded in 2008, to date, the company has successfully worked with over 12,500 companies and individuals. Other ARA and NAPA firm partners include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS Financial Services, Raymond James and other major financial institutions.

For over 50 years, the American Retirement Association has pursued two major goals: to educate all retirement plan and benefits professionals, and to create a framework of policy that gives every working American the ability to have a comfortable retirement. Originally founded in 1966 as the American Society of Pension Actuaries, today the ARA counts over 25,700 members and five premier retirement industry associations – such as the National Association of Plan Advisors – include every type of pension professional – from business owners, actuaries, consultants and administrators, to insurance professionals, financial advisors, accountants, attorneys and human resource managers. While ARA members come from all corners of the country, representing every part of the industry, they are all united by their belief in and commitment to the private pension system.

“We’re proud to support the advocacy and lobbying efforts of the American Retirement Association and its partner association, the National Association of Plan Advisors,” said a spokesperson for FixYourName. “FixYourName’s experience and knowledge of online reputation management makes our service vital to institutions for whom reputation matters.”

FixYourName is more affordable than other ORM companies, offering a flat-rate pricing for individuals and businesses, but even more unique to the industry – FixYourName offers a guarantee on its permanent removal services meaning the client doesn’t pay unless the offending content is indeed removed.

With its many years in the business, FixYourName recognizes that every reputation and circumstance is unique. To combat negative online content for personal and/or business profiles, they employ an arsenal of high tech tools including de-indexing, suppression, social media, repeal SEO, AI algorithms, PR and attorney-based strategies.

One of the core principles of FixYourName is to keep their clients fully informed and included in the process of reputation management rather than keeping them in the dark as other companies do. As part of their commitment to education, FixYourName has created a detailed manual called “The Reputation Protection Guide” which may be downloaded for free. Essential reading for anyone considering the services of an ORM firm, the guide discusses and compares various ORM tactics including Suppression vs. Removing; Replying to Bad Reviews; De-Indexing; Taking legal action; The % Cost-Value of Bad Reviews; Social Media vs. Google Reviews; Applicable Laws; and how-to tips for Yelp reviews.

