Focal Systems and Connors Group Announce Partnership to Transform Retail Operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Focal Systems, the industry leader in retail automation solutions and Connors Group, an award-winning management consultancy specializing in operational improvement and productivity enhancement have announced a partnership that combines the best of breed technology from Focal with operational best practices from Connors Group to deliver impactful results to retailers.

“With over a decade of experience applying our High-Performance workforce best practices to leading retailers, we’ve seen firsthand how technology can transform operations to deliver superior financial results.” said Chris Kelly, Vice President, Connors Group. “We were introduced to Focal through a mutual customer and immediately recognized that they had the best solution on the market. With our experience in retail operational excellence and their cutting-edge AI, we realized we could offer a data-driven approach that changes the game for in-store operations for our retail clients. This is the age of automation and Focal + Connors Group can bring that to reality like no other partnership we know of.”

Focal’s operating system, called focalOS offers a completely new, data-driven way to run stores. Powered by AI enabled cameras mounted to store shelves, focalOS captures and produces actionable intelligence that not only allows retailers to maximize on-shelf availability and optimize planograms, supply chain and labor schedules on a per store basis but also improves merchandising with store specific recommendations.

“As we’ve deployed our solution with retailers around the world, it has become clear that we require an entirely new standard operating procedure for how stores run.” said Francois Chaubard, CEO, Focal Systems. “With Connors Group, their experience in workforce process optimization and trust they’ve built with their customers speak for themselves. It makes them an ideal partner to help our customers facilitate the transformational change required to stick the landing in the future of retail.”

Learn more at NRF by visiting Focal Systems (booth 5555) and Connors Group (booth 936) or by visiting www.focal.systems or www.connorsllc.com.

About Focal Systems

Focal Systems was founded in 2015 with a very clear mission statement: use accurate and pragmatic AI to automate and optimize brick and mortar retail.

The Focal team is comprised of retail operations experts with decades of leadership experience at Walmart, Target, Smith’s, Asda and Lowe’s as well as AI experts with the same level of experience building AI for major technology companies. Together, they built the next generation operating system for brick and mortar retail which is in use with retailers around the world.

About Connors Group

Connors Group was formed in 2008 with the mission of helping our clients achieve real, measured and sustainable operational improvement.

As a proven management consultancy specializing in workforce performance and productivity improvement, we help our clients achieve long-term operational success through proven methodologies and extensive field experience.

Our qualifications are established both by our satisfied clients and by the personal experience of our consultants. Our founder and executive team were formerly part of HB Maynard, where we developed and delivered a high-value workforce performance model and approach based on a seventy-five-year legacy of productivity management expertise. Connors Group continues that legacy in our work today.

Contacts

Focal Systems



Jeremy Pugh – VP, Sales



jeremy@focal.systems

(715) 299-5373

Connors Group



John Cilli – Director of Marketing



jcilli@connorsllc.com

(800) 813-7028 ext. 405