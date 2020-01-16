Fujitsu and Upstream Security Partner for Vehicle Security

TOKYO, Jan 16, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu Limited and Upstream Security Ltd., cutting-edge security solution provider for connected vehicles, today announced a partnership for vehicle cybersecurity. The companies will collaborate in the development of security operations solutions for connected vehicles.

As more vehicles are connected to the network, they are increasingly prone to the growing risk of cyber-attacks. International and domestic committees such as UNECE/WP.29(1) have already started discussing regulation and standardization of cybersecurity for connected vehicles. Car manufacturers and fleet operators need to address and protect against vehicle data loss and unlawful vehicle application control while developing solutions for security operations.

Upstream C4 is a cloud-based automotive cybersecurity solution that leverages AutoThreat Intelligence, the industry’s first automotive threat feed. Driven by data, the solution protects connected vehicles and smart mobility services against cybersecurity threats. By integrating such a solution with Fujitsu’s ICT-SOC (ICT- Security Operation Center) solution and big data processing technology, the two companies will develop a comprehensive connected vehicle security solution that can detect the threats not only in vehicle side but also in the center side. The solution will be gradually rolled out during 2020 for car manufacturers and other mobility companies in Japan, North America, and Europe.

“Fujitsu will strengthen partnership with Upstream to realize safety and security for the mobility business,” said Junichi Azuma, Corporate Executive Officer, and EVP, Head of Private Enterprise Business in the Technology Solutions Business at Fujitsu Limited. “Fujitsu has positioned cybersecurity as one of the focus areas which bolster our customer’s digital transformation. Together with Upstream, we will contribute to the realization of a trusted mobility society in which everyone can rest assured by leveraging our security technologies and experience in the ICT field.”

“The partnership with Fujitsu is strategic for Upstream to increase our footprint in the Japanese market,” said Yoav Levy, CEO and Co-Founder of Upstream Security. “Our mission is to protect every connected vehicle on the planet by detecting security incidents and remediate them before they become a real threat to the safety and security of drivers and passengers alike.”

(1) UNECE/WP.29 The UNECE World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Upstream Security

Upstream Security is the first cloud-based cybersecurity solution purpose-built for protecting connected vehicles and smart mobility services from cyber-threats and misuse. Upstream’s C4 platform leverages existing automotive data feeds to detect threats in real time and delivers cybersecurity insights supported by AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat feed in the industry. Upstream Security is privately funded by Renault Venture Capital, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Nationwide Insurance, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners and Maniv Mobility.

For more information go to www.upstream.auto

Follow Upstream on: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

Upstream AutoThreat Intelligence – https://www.upstream.auto/autothreat-intelligence/

Upstream Security Ltd.

Phone: +1 (857) 453-1134

E-mail: hello@upstream.auto

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-3215-5259

URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com