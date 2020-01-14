Gamesys Group PLC Announces Redemption and Delisting of ITX Shares

GAMESYS GROUP PLC Announces completion of redemption and voluntary delisting of exchangeable shares of The Intertain Group Limited

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (“Gamesys”), a leading global online bingo-led operator, is pleased to announce that the previously announced redemption and voluntary delisting of the Class C non-voting exchangeable shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) of The Intertain Group Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys, was completed effective at close of trading in Toronto on 13 January 2020.

The transaction was effected by way of an exercise by Intertain CallCo ULC (also an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys) of its overriding call right over the Exchangeable Shares not already held by it. Each former Exchangeable Shareholder will receive one ordinary share of Gamesys currently held by Intertain JerseyCo Ltd for each Exchangeable Share held by them following deposit by such holder of the required exchange materials with the depositary. In the case of former Exchangeable Shareholders located in the United States, the depositary will cause the relevant ordinary shares to be sold and the net cash proceeds will be provided to such holder. There will be no change in the issued share capital of Gamesys as a result of the transaction.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of Gamesys said: “Today’s redemption and delisting of the Exchangeable Shares marks an important milestone in the Gamesys transformation, simplifying its corporate and capital structures in-line with those of other leading UK-based issuers in the Premium Listing segment.”

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

