Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%.

Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Unit Load will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$178.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Unit Load will reach a market size of US$303.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$657.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Arkrobot.com

Automation Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solutions

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic GmbH

Flexe, Inc.

Green Automated Solutions, Inc.

Kardex Remstar

Knapp AG

Kubo Systems

Mecalux SA

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI SCHAFER

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics SpA

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Vanderlande Industries BV

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth

Unit Load ASRS Leads Global ASRS Market, While Autostore ASRS to Post High Growth

Storage: The Largest Function Type in ASRS Market

Asian Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics

Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations

Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation

Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications

AS/RS Systems Play Critical Role in Modernization of Distribution Operations

Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses & Distribution Centers

ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Fostered by Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market in Asia-Pacific Region

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for ASRS Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Beverage Consumption in Billion Liters for the Period 2010-2018

ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies

Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS

AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses

Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems

3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS or AS/RS)

Types of ASRS

Advantages of ASRS

Uses of ASRS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Automation Trend and Robust e-Commerce Market Fuel Demand for ASRS Systems in Europe

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Set for Robust Growth

Food and Beverage Industry in Australia and New Zealand Leverage Capabilities of ASRS Technology

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf89kz

