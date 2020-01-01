Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%.

Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Unit Load will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$178.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Unit Load will reach a market size of US$303.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$657.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Arkrobot.com
  • Automation Logistics Corporation
  • Bastian Solutions
  • Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG
  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  • Dematic GmbH
  • Flexe, Inc.
  • Green Automated Solutions, Inc.
  • Kardex Remstar
  • Knapp AG
  • Kubo Systems
  • Mecalux SA
  • Murata Machinery Ltd.
  • SSI SCHAFER
  • Swisslog Holding AG
  • System Logistics SpA
  • TGW Logistics Group GmbH
  • Vanderlande Industries BV

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth
  • Unit Load ASRS Leads Global ASRS Market, While Autostore ASRS to Post High Growth
  • Storage: The Largest Function Type in ASRS Market
  • Asian Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics
  • Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations
  • Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation
  • Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications
  • AS/RS Systems Play Critical Role in Modernization of Distribution Operations
  • Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses & Distribution Centers
  • ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Fostered by Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market in Asia-Pacific Region
  • Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for ASRS Market
  • Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
  • Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019
  • ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food & Beverage Industry
  • Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Global Beverage Consumption in Billion Liters for the Period 2010-2018
  • ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies
  • Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS
  • AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses
  • Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems
  • 3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS or AS/RS)
  • Types of ASRS
  • Advantages of ASRS
  • Uses of ASRS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Automation Trend and Robust e-Commerce Market Fuel Demand for ASRS Systems in Europe

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Set for Robust Growth
  • Food and Beverage Industry in Australia and New Zealand Leverage Capabilities of ASRS Technology

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf89kz

