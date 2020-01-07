Global Cloud Xchange Announces CEO Transition

CFO Rory Cole takes the helm as Interim CEO to guide new phase of accelerated growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Cloud Xchange (“GCX” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rory Cole as the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer as it conducts a search for a permanent candidate. Mr. Cole has served as Chief Financial Officer of GCX since 2014 with responsibility for global finance including accounting, financial management and the Company’s strategic initiatives.

The leadership transition comes after the confirmation of the Company’s Plan of Reorganization on December 4, 2019 and as GCX prepares to emerge as a financially stronger standalone business. Mr. Cole succeeds Bill Barney, who, having led the company through this period of transition, has decided that this is the right inflection point to pursue other professional opportunities. The board of GCX will be conducting a thorough search process for a permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.

“ Rory is a trusted and visionary leader, who has demonstrated a proven ability to guide companies to their next stage of growth and evolution – both as part of the GCX team and in his prior roles transforming large, international telecommunications providers,” said Chris Mallon, Chairman of the Board at GCX. “ We are confident Rory is the right person to lead GCX as we conduct the search for a permanent CEO. The GCX Board is thankful to Bill for his leadership, and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mr Cole has more than 30 years of telecom and technology experience, with a proven track record improving financial and operating performance of large multinational telecommunications companies. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of RCom’s Submarine Cable and Voice business units, as Chief Financial officer of MCI EMEA, a $3.5 billion division of MCI/Worldcom, and as Chief Operating Officer for Verizon’s 85-country International business unit.

ABOUT GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns one of the world’s largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route kms which provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform. With connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, GCX delivers leading edge next generation Enterprise solutions to more than 160 countries globally across its Cloud Delivery Network. www.globalcloudxchange.com

