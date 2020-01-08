GreenBox POS Releases 2017 Financials

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / GreenBox POS (“GreenBox”, “GRBX”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of an 8-K with 2017 audited financials for GreenBox POS LLC (the private company that developed the GreenBox Business). With this release, the Company is done with the audit for 2017. Our next goal is to release the restated 2018 audited financials, along with the interim auditor-reviewed quarterly financials, before the end of February 2020. The Company has been in communication with SEC and the OTC regarding its compliance plans.

“The audit work has been extensive and took longer than expected. The GreenBox team made a huge investment in resources and effort to regain compliance, and we are happy to finally see the fruits of this investment”, said Ben Errez, EVP/Chairman of GreenBox. “Our next milestone will be to get back on the QB listing with no flags on the stock. We hope to get that accomplished in February”.

GreenBox POS (“GRBX”) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. The company develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multiple industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The company filed its intellectual properties (formerly 5 provisional patents for its technology) and awaits conclusion of the US-PTO and patent grants. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); and merchant services infrastructure (deposit and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available from GRBX.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

