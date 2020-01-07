 Gunnebo and Loomis U.S. Partner to Drive Retail Growth with New Cash Management Solution

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gunnebo has today announced a partnership with Loomis U.S., where the CIT company will bring a highly-integrated cash deposit smart safe to retailers in the U.S.

The seamless integration of Gunnebo’s smart cash deposit technology to Loomis’ core systems will enable retailers to expand and deliver superior customer service, while driving security, process improvements and cost efficiencies across retail operations.

“We are delighted to partner with Loomis, a well-known specialist in creating efficient cash flow and handling of cash,” said Stefan Syrén, President and CEO of Gunnebo. “Together, we are leveraging the experience of two industry leaders to provide existing and new retail customers a collaboration of the highest service levels combined with a world-class smart deposit solution.”

The solution, named Titan Z® smart safe, provides secure, reliable, and efficient cash processing for undercounter use in retail operations.

Vice President of SafePoint for Loomis Moises Gonzalez said, “With Gunnebo as our partner, we are able to expand our current portfolio of cash automation solutions and provide a compact, high-performance cash-handling option to retailers with low cash volumes.”

The solution will be exhibited at the upcoming NRF 2020 Retail Big Show and Expo in New York, January 12-14, 2020.

About Loomis

Loomis offers safe and effective comprehensive solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis customers are banks, retailers, and other operators. Loomis operates through an international network of more than 400 branches in more than 20 countries. Loomis employs around 24,000 people and had revenue in 2017 of SEK 17.2 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list. For more information, visit www.loomis.us.

About The Gunnebo Group

The Gunnebo Group is a leading global security provider offering a range of sustainable security products, services and software to retail, mass transit, public and commercial buildings, industrial and high-risk sites, and banks. Gunnebo operates within four core Business Units: Safe Storage (36% of Group sales), Cash Management (21%), Entrance Control (20%), and Integrated Security (23%). In 2018, Gunnebo’s continuing operations had a turnover of MSEK 5,100 generated by 4,500 employees located in 25 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Gunnebo is listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gunnebogroup.com.

Contacts

Stefan Syrén, President & CEO Gunnebo Group, tel. +46 10 2095 026, or



Karin Wallström Nordén, SVP Marketing & Communications Gunnebo Group,



tel. +46 708 283339