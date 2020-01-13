Henry Vinson Announces Academic Scholarship Program

Henry Vinson MS, JD, is a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for the State of Ohio. With diverse experience ranging from author to commercial pilot, Henry Vinson is excited to provide students with an opportunity to further advance their skills in hopes of achieving long-term professional success. As Henry Vinson believes that education is fundamental to building a sustainable career, he is excited to announce his scholarship program.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Henry Vinson is proud to announce an academic scholarship program to support individuals currently pursuing a post secondary education. The Henry Vinson Scholarship consists of three awards valued at $1,000 CAD/ USD and one valued at $2,000 CAD/ USD.

The scholarship is available to individuals enrolled in an accredited Canadian or American post secondary institution.

The application process requires candidates to complete an online registration form and compose an essay detailing the importance of their chosen field of study. A competitive application will demonstrate a passion for his or her area of discipline and explore how they plan to make a positive impact following graduation.

Candidates are required to submit a letter of acceptance to their current program, and scholarship winners will be announced shortly after the deadlines via email or phone.

In the high cost world of post-secondary education, Henry Vinson is excited about providing students with an opportunity to further develop their skill sets.

To learn more about the Henry Vinson Scholarship Program and to apply visit:

henryvinsonscholarship.com

About Henry Vinson

Henry Vinson began his career earning his bachelor’s degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Sciences. He is a graduate of William Howard Taft University where he attended law school. He earned his Master of Science Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University and resourcefully continued his education when he attended The Bolivar School of Aviation.

Henry also obtained his licenses and certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration, after mastering several skills and is a commercially rated pilot for single and multiple engine airplanes.

