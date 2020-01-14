Hitado GmbH Becomes Nexus IB10 Distributor For Sphingotec In Germany and Switzerland

Hitado GmbH (Hitado), a Sysmex point-of-care subsidiary, and SphingoTec GmbH (sphingotec) have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of the Nexus IB10 diagnostic platform by Hitado in Germany. Further, Sysmex Suisse AG will commercialise the platform in Switzerland.

The Nexus IB10 platform is a fully automated rapid immunoassay point-of-care platform, that provides accurate test results within only 20 minutes and features a broad menu of tests relevant in near-patient settings, e.g. cardiovascular parameters such as troponin I, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin. Further novel and proprietary tests that are developed by sphingotec and provide solutions for highly unmet diagnostic needs in sepsis, acute heart failure and acute kidney injury will complement the existing menu of IB10 test making the platform a unique solution for acute and critical care.

The CE-IVD-marked system meets the requirements of near-patient testing and can be flexibly deployed in laboratories, emergency departments, intensive care units, and doctors’ offices.

Regarding this new distribution agreement, Hitado’s CEO André Michel commented, “We are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive distribution partner for Nexus IB10 in Germany and Switzerland. This product is a strategic fit with our existing product portfolio and will separate us from our competitors, providing customers with a comprehensive package of patient-near testing devices.”

Andreas Bergmann, CEO of sphingotec, echoes those sentiments. He noted, “We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with Hitado and Sysmex who have been very successful in promoting the IB10 platform in the past. We also believe that they are excellent strategic partners for providing rapid and novel solutions needed by clinicians in managing critically ill patients and will support us in our long-term strategy to improve patient outcomes in acute and critical care conditions.”

The Nexus IB10 platform was originally developed and commercialised by Samsung under the brand name Samsung LabgeoIB10. Following the acquisition of Samsung’s subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA), the manufacturer of the IB10 platform, by sphingotec in 2018, Nexus IB10 is now exclusively represented by sphingotec and made available through sphingotec’s global network of distribution partners.

To discover more about the Nexus IB10 and sphingotec’s portfolio of diagnostic solutions for acute and critical care, please visit sphingotec.com. For more information on the Hitado point-of-care portfolio, please visit hitado.de.

About Hitado GmbH

Hitado was founded 44 years ago as a provider of diagnostic solutions for hospitals and laboratories and is the leader provider of near-patient diagnostics in Germany. Today, they are a part of the Sysmex Group, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. Their portfolio includes highly specific rapid tests for diverse applications including cancer screening, cardiac diagnostics, pregnancy, infection and metabolic diagnostics to specialised point-of-care testing systems. To discover more about Hitado, visit hitado.de.

About sphingotec

SphingoTec GmbH (“sphingotec”; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions, such as sepsis, acute heart failure, circulatory shock, and acute kidney injury in order to support patient management and provide guidance for treatment strategies. sphingotec’s proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive adrenomedullin (bio-ADM(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardio-renal pathway disruptions leading to acute organ dysfunction. In addition, sphingotec develops a portfolio of novel biomarkers, which predict the risks of developing obesity, breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. IVD tests for sphingotec’s proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiterplate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by sphingotec’s subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) alongside a broad menu of IB10 tests for established biomarkers for acute and critical care.

