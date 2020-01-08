Huami Announces Amazfit HomeStudio: The World’s Most Personal and Immersive Connected Fitness Device

Partnered with STUDIO, to Bring A Premium Connected Treadmill at an Unbelievable Value

Unveiled exclusively at Huami’s keynote at CES 2020, Amazfit HomeStudio combines Huami’s commitment to delivering the latest in AI development & Sports Technology with STUDIO’s mission of creating digital experiences that help people reach their fitness goals.

Amazfit HomeStudio is a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43” HD screen, called the GLASS, and surround sound JBL speakers to provide an immersive and highly personal boutique fitness experience. Amazfit HomeStudio utilizes AI-powered computer vision to detect and help correct form for members.

Amazfit HomeStudio’s GLASS can be paired with either the premium treadmill or the Amazfit AirRun. The premium treadmill utilizes high-quality slat belt technology for an ultra-comfortable run up to 12 mph. The Amazfit AirRun treadmill is a foldable treadmill that offers a more affordable and space-conscious option for members.

With the screen connected into STUDIO’s classes, Amazfit HomeStudio can access a studio experience in their own home. With the world’s best instructors, STUDIO offers over 1,000 classes across treadmill, sculpt, stretch, and yoga. Now, with Amazfit HomeStudio’s connected treadmill, participants get the full experience. In addition, members can use the GLASS separately from the treadmill to take sculpt, stretching, and yoga classes.

“At the end of 2019, Huami defined a new mission: Connect Health with Technology. STUDIO’s passion for fitness has proven to be a perfect match,” said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Huami. “We want to bring the latest in fitness to our users, through products and services they can count on. That’s what Huami Amazfit is bringing to the new decade – cutting-edge innovation in health technology.”

“We’ve spent the past several years perfecting content, community, and software across millions of workouts,” said Jason L. Baptiste, co-founder and CEO of STUDIO. “Partnering with Huami, we can now deliver our content on a device that allows for a highly personal and immersive experience unlike anything else out there on the market.”

Pricing and availability of the Amazfit HomeStudio will be revealed shortly at a price point that will delight US customers.

Product Specifications

Immersive 43 Inch Premium 1080P HD Smart Glass Screen

3 Premium 20W JBL Speakers (2 on treadmill, 1 on Glass)

HomeStudio premium Treadmill – 12 MPH Slat Belt Technology and 20 inch wide and 53 inches long running surface

Amazfit AirRun – 9 MPH and Foldable

3D TOF Camera For Computer Vision Detection

For more information visit www.studio.live

About Huami

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami’s mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

For more information please visit https://us.amazfit.com/

About Studio

STUDIO is the worldwide leader in fitness entertainment, providing boutique fitness classes across cardio, strength, and yoga verticals. Tens of thousands of members around the world have invested in their personal fitness through STUDIO since its inception in 2017. With over 1 million workouts completed, the STUDIO team has developed robust expertise on how to provide the best workout experience possible. The STUDIO app is the home of Tribes – a homegrown community of STUDIO members who have shared thousands of questions, ideas, and personal stories. The company also gamifies the experience by allowing members to compete with family and friends on a leaderboard using data from heart rate monitors and awards Fitcoin that is used to win amazing rewards in-app. STUDIO produces new content every single day and makes all content available on-demand for its members around the globe.

For more information please visit https://studio.live

