Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd Provides Update

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTCPINK:IGEX) is pleased to provide a shareholder update.

In December of 2019 Leonard Armenta became the company’s new CEO. The company continues to work closely with previous management, communicating daily, to help ensure the transition is as seamless as possible. We are also in the process of updating the OTC Markets credentials to reflect the change in control.

The company remains confident in closing the pending Sinister Labs merger. In Preparation, the company has acquired Sinister CBD as a wholly owned subsidiary of IGEX.

The acquisition of Sinister CBD was paid in consideration of 400 Series B super voting shares. Thereby also rendering the Company’s CEO, Leonard Armenta, as the company’s majority shareholder and avoiding any increase to common shares.

Stated CEO, Leonard Armenta: “I am very excited about the opportunity to become CEO of IGEX and taking the Merger with Sinister Labs to the finish line. With my vast experience in the public sector and Sports Nutrition, I know that this can be a very good thing to bring great value to our shareholders and allow us to build a great business. I will also be working on bringing other great mergers from the Sports Nutrition industry into IGEX. I am already working with another large brand to acquire a couple of their Sub brands. Right now, the merger of Sinister Labs is my main focus. but I’m also looking into the future of IGEX as well. So when I was contacted by another brand about an additional opportunity, it wasn’t something I could turn a blind eye to. I feel many more opportunities will be brought to IGEX once we finalize our first merger. I was happy to see the President of Sinister Labs, Scott James, tweet out how grateful they are to their customers and how they look forward to closing the merger with IGEX and taking Sinister to the next level in 2020. This helps to cement our seriousness in working together to do what is right for Sinister Labs and IGEX.”

