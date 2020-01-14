Insignia Systems Announces Creative Agency of Record

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) (“Insignia”) announced today it has named Persuasion Arts & Sciences as its official Agency of Record (AOR) after interviewing multiple Minnesota-based creative agencies. As Insignia’s first-ever creative AOR, Persuasion Arts & Sciences will be responsible for developing stronger brand identity and positioning that better aligns to the company’s transformation and long-term growth plan.

“Insignia is excited to partner with Persuasion Arts & Sciences to create a stronger more relevant brand position in the industry. Our clients have numerous solution providers they can work with and we have an opportunity to further stand out from our competition and grow our overall awareness in the marketplace,” said Kristine Glancy, Insignia’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we have transformed our go-to-market business strategy, innovated new product solutions and re-built our team, we have an opportunity to evolve our overall brand positioning to be better aligned. This partnership will help solidify Insignia’s position as an innovative retail and brand solution provider.”

“Persuasion Arts & Sciences stood out for its strategic mindset, passion for our business and industry, and collaborative approach,” said Adam May, Insignia’s Chief Growth Officer. “When clients have an opportunity to work with us, they experience the difference versus other providers in the industry, Persuasion Arts & Sciences will help close the awareness gap so new and prospective clients see that before they’ve even had a chance to work with us. Insignia and Persuasion Arts & Sciences intend to work together to allow Insignia to standout from other in-store and digital providers and support our transformation as a company.”

Dion Hughes, Creative Director and Founder of Persuasion Arts & Sciences commented, “We’re honored and excited to be partnering with Insignia. They are a powerful and innovative force in a category that’s ripe for disruption. We look forward to helping them bring their vision to life.”

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions. For additional information, visit www.insigniasystems.com.

About Persuasion Arts & Sciences

Persuasion Arts & Sciences is a creative brand consultancy, providing creative solutions to business problems. Marketers hire Persuasion as a thinking partner, usually at moments of inflection: a crisis, a fresh start, a new venture, a next level. They develop brand strategies and creative solutions and bring them to life in smart surprising ways. For more information visit www.persuasionism.com

