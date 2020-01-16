Jade Leader Posts Tested Jade Materials

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) (“Jade Leader” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an update of the photo gallery for Wyoming Project Jades on its webpage at Jadeleader.ca, including stone testing results to date, including a range of stones from the last trenching and mapping program conducted in September/October of 2019.

Stones tested to date have shown high degrees of competence and workability, little to no fracturing, and a range of color from greens to black to “sage” colored Jades. The textures of Jades tested to date have ranged from medium to very fine grained material, outlining potential uses for those materials ranging from carving, ornamental use and fine jewelry, as well as collector’s specimens.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol, the President and a Director of Jade Leader, stated “Stone testing to date by in-house cutting, carving and polishing of Jade recovered from both outcrop and our trenches in bedrock have shown that our target systems carry a wide variety of colors and textures in highly workable nephrite Jade material. We continue to be very encouraged with results to date, and have now expanded the range of colors and textures found in our activities in Wyoming to encompass some highly desirable fine grained green Jades previously known to exist in this area from historical records, yet whose sources had remained largely elusive to date.”

Over the next week, the Company will be presenting and exhibiting its Jades at both the Global Chinese Financial Forum Vancouver Resource Investment Conference hosted by NAI Interactive on January 18th (booth number 3), as well as exhibiting its Jades at the Vancouver Mineral Exploration Roundup with a Core Shack booth on both Monday and Tuesday January 20 and 21st (booth 1022).

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company’s Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jean-Pierre Jutras”

Jean-Pierre Jutras,

President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates” and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/573327/Jade-Leader-Posts-Tested-Jade-Materials