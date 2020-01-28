Jaguar Announces Turmalina Mine Infill Diamond Drill Results, Resumption Of Growth Exploration Drilling

Infill diamond drilling results confirm model grades and thickness of main orebodies

Orebody A: 15.22 g/t Au over 8.36m (including 20.20 g/t Au over 5.55m)

Orebody C: 8.02 g/t Au over 7.66m (including 19.35 g/t Au over 2.75m)

TORONTO / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Jaguar Mining Inc. (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (TSX: JAG)(OTCPINK:JAGGF) is pleased to announce results of its 2019 Infill diamond drilling campaign and the resumption of growth exploration drilling activities at its Turmalina Mine Operation (“Turmalina”).

Infill drilling completed in 2019 confirms expected modelled grade and thickness of both Orebody A and Orebody C which are the source of current production. This drilling is expected to support replacement of Mineral Reserves net of 2019 production depletion.

Definitions: ETW – estimated true width, g/t Au – grams per tonne gold, m – metres, grade (g/t Au) x thickness (m) = GM (gram – metres)

At Turmalina, 11 infill drilling intersections reported grade (g/t Au) x thickness (m) results > 25 GM (refer to Table 1, Figure 1 and Appendix 1, 2) with the best results from Orebody A, including 15.22 g/t Au over 8.36m (including 20.20 g/t Au over 5.55m) and Orebody C including 8.02 g/t Au over 7.66m (including 19.35 g/t Au over 2.75m).

Contractors, Major Drilling, have mobilized an underground diamond rig dedicated to growth exploration at Turmalina through 2020. This drilling will initially focus on evaluating the important C-SE Block between level 6 and level 8 and below current level 8 access development as well as test priority targets on Orebody A, Orebody B and C-Central / NW (Figure 1). The location of planned and targeted 2020 infill and growth exploration drilling is presented in Figure 2.

Vern Baker CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: “Resumption of growth exploration drilling at Turmalina is an important milestone in Jaguar´s ongoing transformation to stabilize, grow and sustain production from its key operations in the prolific Iron Quadrangle of Brazil. The highly successful prior cycle of growth exploration Investment by Jaguar, commenced in late 2016, culminated in a material increase in the company’s Mineral Resource inventory in 2017-2018 and Mineral Reserve inventory in early 2019. Infill Drilling activities at Turmalina in 2019 are expected to replace 2019 mine depletion. With a sustained four-year reserve inventory underpinning the Company’s planned production at current mining rates going forward, this growth exploration cycle will focus on adding new, high-quality Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve ounces contiguous with existing mining infrastructure, while leveraging existing excess plant capacity. In parallel, the exploration team is working to progress the next generation of priority, near-mine brownfields targets, supporting the Company’s immediate and longer-term growth objectives.”

Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: “The previous investment in the growth exploration cycle (2016-2019) at Jaguar, successfully provided the company with a solid and sustainable four-year reserve inventory at low discovery and conversion costs. This new cycle of growth exploration will focus on targeting a number of clear, near-term productivity and growth opportunities, which have been either recently discovered, recognized or under-explored mineralized zones. These compelling targets have been generated through a combination of high-quality geological and structural mapping and careful review of historical data by the Geology and Exploration Team. The benefits of this approach are proven, and we expect to once again deliver material value to Jaguar via strong, researched drill programs supported by a successful and highly motivated team.”

Turmalina Gold Mine Drill Results showing intercepts reporting greater than 25 gram meters.

Figure 1. Location Infill Drilling Impacts Orebody A, Orebody C-SE and C-Central On Grade X Thickness Projection.

Table 1. 2019 Infill Drilling Results Orebody A and Orebody C-Central.

Summary of Significant Intersections with greater than 25 gram metres

Jaguar Mining Inc. – Turmalina Mine Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Orebody FTS1727 103.68 118.48 14.80 12.12 2.45 29.69 5/28/2019 A 131.73 146.11 14.38 11.77 5.56 65.44 A Including 139.16 143.30 4.14 3.38 12.69 42.91 A FTS1728 142.68 151.58 8.90 8.36 15.22 127.24 A Including 143.84 149.74 5.90 5.55 20.20 112.13 A FTS1729 83.03 89.99 6.96 5.70 4.39 25.02 5/14/2019 A FTS1731 94.85 106.08 11.23 9.52 3.35 31.89 5/10/2019 A FTS1740 125.50 136.15 10.65 7.66 8.02 61.43 6/24/2019 C-Central Including 130.29 134.12 3.83 2.75 19.35 53.21 C-Central FTS1747 144.51 150.44 5.93 4.67 5.43 25.36 7/4/2019 A FTS1748 146.79 157.82 11.03 9.03 8.62 77.84 7/5/2019 A Including 151.50 155.23 3.73 3.00 18.64 55.92 A FTS1754 150.72 156.51 5.79 4.56 5.49 25.03 7/1/2019 C-Central FTS1755 92.86 96.03 3.17 2.65 16.65 44.12 7/11/2019 A FTS1763 50.64 54.48 3.84 3.58 7.04 25.20 9/13/2019 CSE FTS1764 55.62 58.45 2.83 2.5 29.03 72.58 CSE

Figure 2. Location of 2020 Infill and Growth Exploration Drilling in Orebody A, Orebody C-SE and C-Central.

Figure 3. Location of 2020 Infill and Growth Exploration Drilling in Orebody A, Orebody C-SE and C-Central.

Table 2. Metreage of 2020 Infill and Growth Exploration Drilling Turmalina Mine.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology – UCT), FAUSIMM, Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Quality Control

Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using a non-magnetic Reflex Gyrosmart 642.

Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples from growth exploration drill holes are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brazil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global’s respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

The infill drilling results presented on this news release are from drill holes completed by both Major Drilling on contract and Jaguar Mining Inc´s own drilling machines. The infill samples are transported for physical preparation and analysis in securely sealed bags to the Jaguar in-house laboratory located at the Roça Grande Mine, Caeté, Minas Gerais.

For a complete description of Jaguar’s sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the “Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil“, a copy of which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position of a gold producer in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company’s principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future.

Appendix 1

Infill Drilling Results Orebody A and Orebody C.

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. – Turmalina Mine Hole ID From (m) To (m) DownHole Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date (mm/dd/yyyy) FTS1626 100.81 102.70 1.89 1.60 3.67 5.87 4/12/2019 112.78 115.33 2.55 1.77 3.20 5.66 147.72 153.17 5.45 3.98 2.01 8.00 FTS1639 113.43 114.56 1.13 1.11 1.02 1.13 8/22/2019 138.43 146.72 8.29 8.00 2.95 23.60 FTS1703 69.02 79.25 10.23 8.85 2.18 19.29 4/8/2019 FTS1704 148.43 151.47 3.04 2.25 7.62 17.15 4/16/2019 FTS1705 60.06 61.03 0.97 0.82 3.04 2.49 4/22/2019 FTS1722 No impact 4/1/2019 FTS1723 66.19 68.02 1.83 1.75 3.95 6.91 4/10/2019 FTS1724 60.03 61.88 1.85 1.53 1.36 2.08 5/28/2019 69.37 73.35 3.98 3.29 1.92 6.32 FTS1727 90.04 94.97 4.93 3.77 1.54 5.81 103.68 118.48 14.80 12.12 2.45 29.69 131.73 146.11 14.38 11.77 5.56 65.44 Including 139.16 143.30 4.14 3.38 12.69 42.91 FTS1728 142.68 151.58 8.90 8.36 15.22 127.24 Including 143.84 149.74 5.90 5.55 20.20 112.13 FTS1729 83.03 89.99 6.96 5.70 4.39 25.02 5/14/2019 FTS1731 94.85 106.08 11.23 9.52 3.35 31.89 5/10/2019 152.25 154.94 2.69 2.55 5.41 13.80 Including 94.85 97.57 2.72 2.30 7.24 16.65 FTS1733 52.86 53.95 1.09 0.83 3.05 2.53 6/5/2019 59.55 63.06 3.51 2.68 1.99 5.33 FTS1734 156.98 157.79 0.81 0.75 2.00 1.50 6/10/2019 FTS1735 130.80 132.01 1.21 1.10 4.83 5.31 6/26/2019 144.05 145.97 1.92 1.85 6.96 12.88 FTS1736 No impact 5/14/2019 FTS1737 104.50 109.75 5.25 2.95 3.13 9.23 6/24/2019 FTS1738 145.37 146.37 1.00 0.80 5.50 4.40 7/8/2019 169.62 173.41 3.79 2.72 4.19 11.40 FTS1740 125.50 136.15 10.65 7.66 8.02 61.43 6/24/2019 Including 130.29 134.12 3.83 2.75 19.35 53.21 FTS1741 40.53 42.56 2.03 0.71 1.48 1.05 7/22/2019 75.25 81.50 6.25 0.78 3.16 2.46 113.73 114.59 0.86 0.74 1.35 1.00 126.51 128.33 1.82 0.77 8.45 6.51 FTS1743 79.52 80.47 0.95 0.72 3.30 2.38 7/15/2019 114.00 114.98 0.98 0.78 1.12 0.87 147.64 155.03 7.39 0.71 1.82 1.29 156.73 157.69 0.96 0.84 1.28 1.08 172.79 173.97 1.18 0.66 11.26 7.43 179.49 188.04 8.55 0.66 3.30 2.18 FTS1745 109.89 111.99 2.10 2.02 2.93 5.92 5/16/2019 FTS1746 62.34 63.29 0.95 0.93 1.32 1.23 7/1/2019 101.19 103.32 2.13 2.09 1.59 3.32 FTS1747 91.24 92.31 1.07 0.85 3.30 2.81 7/4/2019 107.52 109.56 2.04 1.41 2.00 2.82 120.77 124.04 3.27 2.57 2.06 5.29 144.51 150.44 5.93 4.67 5.43 25.36 FTS1748 117.03 124.59 7.56 6.26 1.60 10.02 7/5/2019 132.12 134.40 2.28 1.82 1.90 3.46 146.79 157.82 11.03 9.03 8.62 77.84 Including 151.50 155.23 3.73 3.00 18.64 55.92 FTS1749 162.17 165.12 2.95 2.55 2.79 7.11 7/9/2019 FTS1750 71.58 72.32 0.74 0.74 1.79 1.33 7/22/2019 89.48 95.13 5.65 0.50 3.75 1.88 109.61 110.53 0.92 0.61 1.14 0.70 131.19 133.49 2.30 0.62 1.56 0.97 135.41 137.47 2.06 0.62 5.61 3.48 FTS1754 150.72 156.51 5.79 4.56 5.49 25.03 7/1/2019 FTS1755 68.69 70.77 2.08 1.59 1.32 2.10 7/11/2019 92.86 96.03 3.17 2.65 16.65 44.12 105.15 106.94 1.79 1.50 8.55 12.83 150.32 152.25 1.93 1.41 5.36 7.56 FTS1756 48.23 49.12 0.89 0.77 1.25 0.96 8/5/2019 106.55 107.65 1.10 0.90 1.00 0.90 FTS1757 119.22 120.15 0.93 0.85 1.64 1.39 9/11/2019 121.98 122.73 0.75 0.70 1.70 1.19 FTS1758 90.44 92.44 2.00 1.90 2.89 5.49 9/7/2019 FTS1760 60.89 63.56 2.67 0.17 2.18 0.37 7/29/2019 69.23 70.28 1.05 0.17 1.16 0.20 FTS1761 53.49 54.33 0.84 0.17 4.75 0.81 7/31/2019 55.30 56.49 1.19 0.17 3.09 0.52 61.51 62.50 0.99 0.17 1.19 0.20 86.41 87.36 0.95 0.30 4.66 1.40 FTS1762 50.48 55.06 4.58 4.49 2.06 9.24 7/25/2019 FTS1763 50.64 54.48 3.84 3.58 7.04 25.20 9/13/2019 FTS1764 55.62 58.45 2.83 2.50 29.03 72.58 9/13/2019 FTS1765 61.35 62.48 1.13 1.00 1.06 1.06 9/16/2019 67.42 68.49 1.07 0.95 1.61 1.53 84.29 85.27 0.98 0.90 2.12 1.91 FTS1766 53.88 57.01 3.13 2.90 6.16 17.86 FTS1770 97.27 99.19 1.92 1.85 9.72 17.98 7/3/2019 FTS1771 93.18 96.10 2.92 2.70 2.83 7.64 FTS1782 1.18 2.36 1.18 1.10 1.21 1.33 10/4/2019 79.24 80.44 1.20 1.15 1.98 2.28 FTS1777 41.00 41.84 0.84 0.75 2.37 1.78 10/14/2019 FTS1778 95.12 97.93 2.81 2.50 3.49 8.73 100.60 101.60 1.00 0.90 7.27 6.54 FTS1798 69.13 71.68 2.55 2.45 9.00 22.05 FTS1783 55.44 57.18 1.74 1.50 1.79 2.69 10/24/2019 FTS1784 59.16 63.25 4.09 3.95 2.44 9.64 FTS1768 56.56 60.65 4.09 3.90 3.99 15.56 10/28/2019 FTS1769 58.27 59.97 1.70 1.55 3.35 5.19 FTS1790 97.02 97.71 0.69 0.60 4.18 2.51 11/4/2019 FTS1791 99.35 99.94 0.59 0.55 1.24 0.68 FTS1779 91.70 92.60 0.90 0.85 3.10 2.64 11/5/2019 FTS1796 94.69 95.47 0.78 0.70 2.31 1.62 11/14/2019 FTS1785 No impact 12/16/2019 FTS1786 81.95 83.07 1.12 1.05 1.15 1.21 FTS1787 60.43 64.29 3.86 3.72 4.71 17.52 FTS1788 60.01 65.19 5.18 5.02 2.70 13.55 FTS1789 68.65 69.60 0.95 0.85 1.36 1.16 FTS1800 85.10 86.65 1.55 1.45 1.95 2.83 FTS1801 2.23 3.33 1.10 1.05 2.55 2.68 12/17/2019 FTS1802 97.96 103.47 5.51 5.41 4.28 23.15 FTS1803 65.44 67.58 2.14 2.10 1.15 2.42 12/18/2019 FTS1804 54.62 59.20 4.58 4.39 5.28 23.18 FTS1792 No impact 12/12/2019 FTS1793 37.03 37.94 0.91 0.85 2.87 2.44 74.73 75.40 0.67 0.65 2.24 1.46 FTS1794 60.67 61.49 0.82 0.75 2.11 1.58 12/28/2019 FTS1797 No impact 12/20/2019 FTS1799 139.21 141.08 1.87 1.73 4.80 8.30 12/11/2019 FTS1805 58.31 61.75 3.44 3.22 6.52 20.99 1/6/2020 FTS1806 60.70 61.45 0.75 0.70 1.04 0.73 FTS1807 0.92 3.20 2.28 2.19 4.95 10.84 84.64 85.52 0.88 0.75 1.68 1.26 FTS1808 No impact FTS1811 118.46 119.61 1.15 1.10 1.33 1.46 122.27 123.64 1.37 1.28 3.57 4.57 FTS1813 111.58 112.54 0.96 0.90 1.20 1.08 FTS1822 205.80 207.60 1.80 1.65 13.45 22.19 1/7/2020 FTS1823 190.80 191.90 1.10 1.00 1.88 1.88

Appendix 2

Drill – Hole location data for holes reported in this Press-Release – Orebody A and Orebody C Drilling.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Azimuth (°) Collar Dip (°) Orebody Drilling Company FTS1626 513654.72 7817243.04 -153.61 185.50 7.50 -18.56 A Jaguar FTS1703 512781.26 7817136.33 495.14 178.49 258.78 -46.01 C Jaguar FTS1704 512781.18 7817136.58 495.90 170.46 268.70 -16.24 C Jaguar FTS1705 513054.79 7816987.20 341.11 110.07 163.58 -14.51 C Jaguar FTS1722 513054.86 7816987.06 341.31 112.38 179.09 2.46 C Jaguar FTS1723 513054.98 7816987.22 341.44 135.78 167.45 2.39 A Jaguar FTS1724 513055.32 7816987.64 341.26 91.27 159.04 1.71 C Jaguar FTS1727 513654.10 7817243.30 -153.29 162.83 342.43 -4.02 A Jaguar FTS1728 513654.00 7817243.27 -153.30 175.96 338.70 -4.82 A Jaguar FTS1729 513654.86 7817242.89 -153.40 187.02 16.25 -10.58 A Jaguar FTS1731 513654.88 7817242.92 -152.50 188.32 14.99 -15.85 A Jaguar FTS1733 513050.29 7816986.26 342.45 89.00 205.08 -15.83 C Jaguar FTS1734 512781.28 7817136.47 495.91 188.53 265.34 -4.27 C Jaguar FTS1735 512781.28 7817136.13 495.12 170.31 271.53 -28.94 C Jaguar FTS1736 512781.52 7817138.12 495.40 115.09 225.42 -37.93 C Jaguar FTS1737 512781.24 7817137.59 494.91 130.99 184.83 -39.89 C Jaguar FTS1738 512781.45 7817135.99 496.38 178.93 266.11 6.00 C Jaguar FTS1740 512781.19 7817136.32 495.44 196.89 277.88 -20.52 C Jaguar FTS1741 512781.56 7817135.29 496.38 151.21 240.00 6.16 C Jaguar FTS1743 512781.33 7817136.05 496.33 198.45 266.40 2.54 C Jaguar FTS1745 512781.08 7817137.49 494.84 150.30 180.67 -37.52 C Jaguar FTS1746 512780.67 7817138.33 494.94 122.52 201.37 -43.81 C Jaguar FTS1747 513654.19 7817243.21 -153.50 179.43 0.18 -17.84 A Jaguar FTS1748 513654.82 7817243.02 -154.11 174.93 346.60 -15.72 A Jaguar FTS1749 513653.93 7817243.40 -153.70 180.60 343.88 -16.86 A Jaguar FTS1750 513654.44 7817243.28 -153.44 167.49 1.11 -9.07 A Jaguar FTS1754 512781.27 7817135.86 496.10 190.00 263.41 0.16 C Jaguar FTS1755 513655.12 7817242.98 -153.86 179.33 25.59 -20.56 A Jaguar FTS1760 513126.93 7816979.73 331.12 101.23 234.25 -21.15 C Jaguar FTS1761 513127.31 7816979.53 331.22 100.06 217.11 -22.08 C Jaguar FTS1639 513492.81 7817329.91 -122.58 146.72 59.48 -27.79 A Jaguar FTS1750 513654.44 7817243.28 -153.44 167.49 1.11 -9.07 A Jaguar FTS1756 513655.31 7817242.83 -153.88 117.10 33.23 -21.14 A Jaguar FTS1757 513655.02 7817242.80 -153.48 181.11 24.29 -8.85 A Jaguar FTS1758 513655.11 7817242.92 -153.66 179.50 27.75 -14.16 A Jaguar FTS1762 513127.60 7816979.40 331.28 101.63 201.93 -19.24 C Jaguar FTS1763 513127.11 7816979.65 331.08 116.35 188.50 21.00 C Jaguar FTS1764 513127.56 7816979.37 331.25 131.24 174.99 -14.69 C Jaguar FTS1765 513126.06 7816980.84 330.75 97.95 236.64 -35.04 C Jaguar FTS1766 513126.31 7816980.32 330.73 98.27 218.09 -37.83 C Jaguar FTS1770 513482.92 7817330.09 -182.65 132.90 331.34 4.06 A Jaguar FTS1771 513483.03 7817330.20 -182.86 125.42 337.33 3.24 A Jaguar FTS1782 513130.28 7816978.06 331.56 182.66 152.60 -10.09 C Jaguar FTS1777 513484.45 7817329.45 -183.13 108.57 33.83 -10.51 A Jaguar FTS1778 513484.32 7817329.62 -183.24 120.90 27.58 -15.63 A Jaguar FTS1798 513482.45 7817330.29 -182.80 159.38 323.01 1.19 A Jaguar FTS1783 513126.97 7816979.48 331.60 80.88 188.62 -6.00 C Jaguar FTS1784 513126.69 7816979.53 332.11 84.61 196.54 7.27 C Jaguar FTS1768 513127.61 7816979.63 330.65 84.48 169.59 -45.52 C Jaguar FTS1769 513127.69 7816979.31 331.22 86.12 169.29 -30.21 C Jaguar FTS1790 513483.89 7817329.91 -183.16 126.87 8.25 -14.21 A Jaguar FTS1791 513483.69 7817329.98 -183.17 129.72 358.77 -14.37 A Jaguar FTS1779 513484.12 7817329.72 -183.23 120.72 17.39 -15.69 A Jaguar FTS1796 513483.42 7817329.85 -182.28 122.46 326.48 14.27 A Jaguar FTS1785 513128.15 7816979.13 330.98 90.00 164.62 -57.20 C Jaguar FTS1786 513128.40 7816979.22 330.53 100.00 147.10 -67.07 C Jaguar FTS1787 513127.29 7816979.32 332.39 85.00 213.29 4.53 C Jaguar FTS1788 513127.76 7816979.32 332.32 85.00 187.45 7.28 C Jaguar FTS1789 513128.10 7816979.21 332.32 95.00 167.42 6.75 C Jaguar FTS1800 513129.26 7816978.68 332.29 110.00 160.29 6.07 C Jaguar FTS1801 513129.32 7816978.62 332.08 95.00 158.98 -2.34 C Jaguar FTS1802 513129.74 7816978.41 332.06 115.00 146.18 -2.64 C Jaguar FTS1803 513127.67 7816979.20 332.01 83.00 229.70 -4.13 C Jaguar FTS1804 513128.16 7816979.01 332.01 75.00 210.61 -5.12 C Jaguar FTS1792 513483.19 7817330.11 -182.84 119.70 345.21 -16.45 A Jaguar FTS1793 513483.42 7817329.85 -182.28 122.46 334.48 -13.45 A Jaguar FTS1794 513483.56 7817329.98 -182.89 135.00 353.94 -5.76 A Jaguar FTS1797 513482.45 7817330.29 -182.80 159.38 331.27 -4.13 A Jaguar FTS1799 513485.53 7817328.81 -183.20 150.28 50.43 -17.52 A Jaguar FTS1805 513129.26 7816978.68 332.29 110.00 176.25 -5.11 C Jaguar FTS1806 513129.32 7816978.62 332.08 95.00 154.67 -28.62 C Jaguar FTS1807 513129.74 7816978.41 332.06 115.00 142.08 -24.07 C Jaguar FTS1808 513127.67 7816979.20 332.01 83.00 142.55 -41.02 A Jaguar FTS1811 513128.16 7816979.01 332.01 75.00 36.69 -21.73 A Jaguar FTS1813 513484.98 7817329.24 -183.50 126.00 21.65 -22.90 A Jaguar FTS1822 513301.72 7817175.83 65.53 250.00 208.98 9.40 C Jaguar FTS1823 513300.92 7817176.30 65.49 240.00 225.73 8.52 C Jaguar

