Kidoz Selects PML Digital Media and Hub of Hype for Media Representation in Latin America

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the “Company”), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that it has selected Hub of Hype as its official Kid Safe Media sales agency in Mexico and PML Digital Media (“PML”) to be the official and exclusive sales agency in Argentina, Chile, Perú, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network reaches more than 100 million children every month and is the world’s most popular COPPA & GDPR compliant, Brand Safe, and Kid Safe mobile advertising network. Leading brands such as Lego, Disney, Crayola and more create awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network. PML and Hub of Hype have strong relationships with leading kids brands in Latin America and will represent Kidoz across the region launching video and display campaigns to millions of high engaged kids enjoying their favorite content. Kidoz is certified compliant by Google and is one of the very few networks whose methodologies are compliant with Apple’s strict advertising guidelines.

“We are excited to partner with PML and Hub of Hype to be our official sales agencies for Kidoz Media in Latin America,” said Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO. “As our Kid-Safe network continues to scale globally we are sourcing the top agencies in every region who can secure advertising campaigns from the largest kids toy and entertainment companies who are promoting content and merchandise in a compliant way on the Kidoz network in other regions. Kidoz is the most popular compliant mobile network for publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. We welcome PML and Hub of Hype to our agency sales team and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

“PML is excited to have been selected as the exclusive partner for Kidoz in Argentina, Chile, Perú, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia,” commented Guido Michanie PML CEO. “PML’s reputation and activity in the market creates the perfect opportunity for us to bring the Kidoz Safe Advertising Solution to the Latin American market and the millions of children that are protected by compliant brand safe advertising. We look forward to working with the Kidoz team and helping brands promote their content and merchandise across the region in a safe and compliant way.”

“The market for Kid Safe and Brand Safe media in Mexico is growing quickly and Hub of Hype is active in the market with some of the largest kids toys, consumer products, retailers and entertainment companies,” said Diana Romero, General Director of Hub of Hype. “Brands are increasingly looking for compliant ways to engage with kids but do not want to sacrifice the reach or impact of their marketing campaigns. Kidoz offers brand safe and high-performing media and Hub of Hype is excited become the official representative of Kidoz in Mexico.”

About PML Digital Media

PML Digital Media (www.pmlatam.com) adds value to the digital advertising ecosystem by sharing its vast operative know-how, developing unique technological capabilities and delivering impact, brand-awareness & effectiveness. Through the experience and knowledge of our team, we can offer a holistic approach to meet the needs of our advertisers, through our 3 innovative platforms, recently launched: ADS, Performante and ePub. We focus heavily on exclusivity agreements with certain publishers in the Latin American market, such as Happn, Forbes Argentina and now also KIDOZ.

About Hub of Hype

Hub of Hype (www.hubofhype.com) represents media and events with HYPE in the different relevant categories for advertisers in Latin America. Smart strategies to emphasize brands and products with creative ideas, taking as a vehicle the tastes and admiration, resulting in an emotional connection between audience and brand. With a team that has the experience of more than 15 years on sales media, also young brains to understand and adapt for the best results to our clients, experts on marketing, creativity and communication.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) is the Internet of Kids (IoK). Engaging more than 100 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids’ brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world’s largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ’s Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

