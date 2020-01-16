Korean Travel Meta Search App Allstay Selects Partnerize as Its Exclusive Partner Management Solution

Leading travel accommodation information and bookings engine will use the Partnerize Partner Automation Platform to manage all of its revenue partnerships

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Partnerize, the leading provider of partner automation solutions for global brands, today announced that Allstay Company Limited, the leading Korean travel metasearch company, has selected the Partnerize platform to manage all of its revenue-generating partnerships. Partnerize’s award-winning Partner Automation Platform is an end-to-end, SaaS solution for forming, managing, analyzing and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).

Allstay’s first-to-market iOS and Android app bring powerful accommodation metasearch capabilities to the highly connected mobile-first Korean consumer. The Allstay app compares over two million inventories from carefully curated booking sites to provide users with the lowest price and latest availability information for hotels and private accommodations. Allstay partnerships drive traffic to many of the world’s largest OTAs and other travel ecommerce sites. When users convert on those sites, Allstay receives a share of the revenue.

Allstay chose Partnerize because of its ability to track and report on all traffic and sales the company sends to its partners. With the Partnerize Platform, Allstay will benefit from:

Richer real-time traffic insights

More rapid growth in the number of travel providers in their ecosystem

Faster payments from their e-commerce partners

Partnerize’s industry-leading mobile tracking capabilities were also a key factor in the Allstay decision. Partnerize offers multiple approaches to capture consumer events and conversions that take place on the mobile web, in-app, web-to-app, and app-to-app.

“Partnerize offers the entire suite of capabilities we need to power a larger and more productive partner program,” said Hyunsoo Cho, CEO of Allstay. “We need a highly flexible platform that can handle enormous scale, and Partnerize’s long track record meeting the needs of hundreds of the world’s largest brands gave us confidence in their abilities.”

“We are very proud to have been chosen to help Allstay build their business,” said Pete Mycock, Partnerize General Manager for the APAC region. “We look forward to serving this innovative mobile-first company and unlocking extraordinary growth opportunities.”

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

