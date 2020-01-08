Laurie Smith, interior designer from TLC’s Trading Spaces, leads the Inspiration Stage at The Novi Home Show, January 24-26, 2020.

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / One of the original designers on the popular cable show Trading Spaces, Laurie Smith will be sharing tales about her favorite renovations, her experience on the show and decorating tips and suggestions at The Novi Home Show, January 24-26 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

“I’m looking forward to coming to The Novi Home Show,” Smith said. “The resurgence Detroit is undergoing is inspirational and it is great to see the city embrace its own distinct, urban style.”

Fans of Laurie Smith can enter to win a special VIP coffee talk with her on Saturday, January 25 from 9-10 a.m. at The Novi Home Show, a signed copy of Discovering Home-Find Your Personal Style and two tickets to The Novi Home Show. The contest is sponsored by The Detroit News Homestyle. For more information or to enter to win, go to https://woobox.com/umnsjc.

Michigan members of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) will also be giving advice and knowledge on the Inspiration Stage. Trending topics include:

Universal Design: Remodeling and Designing for Multi-Generational and Varied Mobility-Universal Design looks ahead to make functional, attractive changes for the different stages and ages of our changing lifestyle.

Color: Psychology of Color and Color Trends in Interior Design-Explore color at a deeper level and find out about color trends in 2020.

Interior Design 101: Tips from the Professionals-This seminar will help you plan, budget and give design advice on your next interior project.

Art: How to keep the Art in Architecture and Interior Design-Learn how art affects your world and ways to use it in the home.

Have it Your Way: Custom Window Treatments, Furniture and Bedding-Find out how easy it is to customize all aspects of your home.

ASID will also be offering free 15-minute consultations at their booth 945 near the Inspiration Stage. Bring your design issues and get expert advice from some of the top designers in the Metro Detroit area.

Local Armada, Michigan residents Sean Kilgore and Samantha Sutton will be joining the Inspiration Stage line up, sharing lessons learned from renovating an 1860 farmhouse all on their own. “We literally learn something new every day and we are looking forward to sharing our experiences with others.”

A complete listing of topics and times is available at www.novihomeshow.com.

Coupons are available at novihomeshow.com, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. You’ll find other coupons in Detroit Newspapers Homestyle, Save On publications and Saveon.com and at participating Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores and 52 Biggby Coffee stores.

The Novi Home Show, January 24-26 is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special “$5 after 5” admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

