LendingUSA Appoints New General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Andrew Cosgrove Joins Award-Winning Point-of-Sale Lending Company as Its New General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale lending company, today announced the hire of Andrew Cosgrove as its new General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Cosgrove joins LendingUSA during a time of consecutive growth and expansion for the company, in addition to the recent news of the closing of a new funding commitment of $250 million from Atalaya Capital Management.

In his new role, Andrew will lead the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory management functions, and he will directly report to Camilo Concha, CEO and founder of LendingUSA.

Andrew brings with him a wealth of legal and compliance experience and, most recently, was the Associate General Counsel at Upgrade, the San Francisco-based marketplace lender, where he oversaw the legal and regulatory aspects of the firm’s product development, commercial relationships, servicing and collections activity, state licensing and bank partner relationships.

Andrew Cosgrove

Prior to his time at Upgrade, Andrew was a Senior Counsel at another Bay Area fintech company, he also spent time as a consultant with Promontory Financial Group and, while in private practice, represented large financial institutions in the Government Enforcement and White Collar Crime group of a large New York City law firm. He is a member of the state bar of California, New York, and Connecticut.

“I’m very excited about Andrew’s addition to our executive leadership team as well as for the extensive legal experience and seasoned compliance approach he brings with him. Andrew will be an invaluable asset for LendingUSA,” said Camilo Concha, Chief Executive Officer of LendingUSA.

“I’m proud to be a part of the LendingUSA management team and look forward to further elevate the company’s legal and compliance framework,” said Andrew Cosgrove, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of LendingUSA.

With Andrew’s addition to LendingUSA, along with the recent hire of Jon Barhorst as Chief Risk Officer, the company is further positioned to continue its growth plan and fast track the development and enhancements of its financing services program.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning fintech company that offers smart financing solutions to consumers in specialty markets including the elective medical industry, legal, pet, funeral and more. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. LendingUSA works closely with its merchant partners, providing the tools and training they need to easily and efficiently maximize customer financing approvals and grow their business. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.LendingUSA.com.

