Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Linde (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 07:00 EST/13:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 1079316
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 at:
Telephone replay
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Thursday, February 13, 2020, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 1079316

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)

About Linde
Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

 SOURCE: Linde plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573151/Linde-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2019-Earnings-and-Conference-Call-Schedule

More Stories

ELSE Nutrition Receives Grant and A Notice of Allowance From the Eurasian and Japanese Patent and Trademark Offices

Lace Music Products Introduces the Led Sensor(TM)

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

A2Z Technologies Canada Signs Contract and Receives First Purchase Order from NCR Corporation

Elite Capital Launches ‘Government Future Financing 2030’ Program

3,500+ finance, business leaders join Asian Financial Forum

You may have missed

ELSE Nutrition Receives Grant and A Notice of Allowance From the Eurasian and Japanese Patent and Trademark Offices

Lace Music Products Introduces the Led Sensor(TM)

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Elite Capital Launches ‘Government Future Financing 2030’ Program

error: Content is protected !!