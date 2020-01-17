MXC Reaching Partnership With Simplex

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / According to the official Twitter of MXC Exchange, it reached a partnership with Simplex, a payment fin-tech company granted with a legal license in Europe on January 16 (Singapore time). This cooperation enables users to buy BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, XRP, and TRX via credit/debit cards (such as VISA, MasterCard). Initially, the payment by USD and EUR is available. Users can access the feature by visiting mxc.io as of 20:00 (UTC+8), January 15.

Followed by the partnership with Banxa, a regulation-compliance payment platform in South-east Asia that provides users with the service of buying BTC, ETC, etc. by VISA and MasterCard (supporting AUD, USD, GBP, EUR payment) on January 4th, Simplex was the second law-compliance payment company cooperating with MXC Exchange within a month.

Simplex is a fin-tech company granted with a legal license in Europe, which is dedicated to providing solutions for users to buy cryptocurrencies by credit/debit card. It leverages AI technology to remove fraudulent payment and improves trading efficiency. In addition to MXC Exchange, Simplex has also reached cooperation with Binance, Bithmb and other famous trading platforms in the world, dealing with the crypto trading worth of over a billion dollars each year.

MXC Exchange is a Singapore-based digital asset trading platform. Since its establishment in April 2018, it has gained burgeoning growth in less than two years. In 2019, the daily trading volume on MXC accounted for over 5% of the whole crypto market in the world. Besides, MXC Exchange keeps committed to developing digital-asset transactions, PoS Pool, digital economy research and blockchain technologies, and works to support blockchain startups and expands global presence.

On December 20, 2019, MXC Exchange was granted with MTR License of Estonia by the financial regulator, enabling it provides crypto-to-fiat conversion service and digital currency wallet service for users in Estonia.

On January 2, 2020, under the guidance of Fin CEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Department of the Treasury), MXC Exchange was granted an MSB license of the U.S. That means it is legally allowed to carry out spot trading and other businesses in the United States.

“From December 20 to date, less than 30 days, MXC Exchange was granted regulatory compliance licenses in Estonia and U.S. and established a partnership with Banxa and Simplex, two licensed payment platform. This is “MXC Speed”. MXC will work hard to be a regulatory compliance company in more countries and regions shortly, and remain committed to delivering the best services for our users.” Said Henry, spokesman of MXC Exchange.

Contact information

Name: Jed Li

Company Name: MXC PRO FOUNDATION LTD

Email: business@mxc.com

Website: www.mxc.com

SOURCE: MXC PRO FOUNDATION LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/573386/MXC-Reaching-Partnership-With-Simplex