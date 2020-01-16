National Hot Rod Association’s Fuel Dragster Race Sensation Justin Ashley Named National Spokesperson For Biocide Systems Auto Shocker(TM) Interior Auto Odor Eliminator

The Youngest Owner-Driver In Top Fuel Dragster Racing, Justin Ashley Is Longtime Customer Of Biocide System’s Non-Toxic Odor-Eliminating Products For Home and Autos

Justin Ashley Officially Launches New Role As Biocide Systems Auto Shocker™

National Spokesperson With The Start Of The NHRA Winter Nationals Taking Place February 6-9 At The Fairplex Pomona

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Biocide Systems – manufacturers of the country’s top auto and home odor eliminators Auto Shocker™ and Room Shocker™ – from the line of Bio-Shocker CL02 Odor Eliminators using revolutionary CL02-DMG Technology – has signed Top Fuel Dragster Racing driver 25-year-old Justin Ashley to serve as national spokesperson, it was announced by Juan Carlos “JC” Baselli, CEO of Biocide Systems.

“We are extremely excited to have Justin Ashley as national spokesperson for Biocide Systems Auto Shocker™ and Room Shocker™. Justin is a rising young star who is successfully taking on two very distinct worlds – dragster racing and real estate rehabilitation – which just happen to where Biocide Systems odor eliminator products serve as category leaders. Justin first came to us as a faithful customer who swears by our products for both home and auto needs. As a result, teaming up with Justin is a complete natural, and we look forward to a long and exciting association,” said Baselli.

“Ashley Developers is my real estate investment company dedicated to the rehabilitation and turnaround of distressed properties. One of the biggest challenges we face is dealing with odors as a core part of home rehabilitation. I became a believer in Biocide’s Room Shocker™ when I saw how the product doesn’t just mask odors – but eliminates them. From there, I discovered Biocide Systems expanded line of odor eliminating products, including the Auto Shocker™ — and had to become part of this amazing company,” said Ashley.

Biocide Systems’ advanced odor eliminating products are powered by the triple-patented Cl02-DMG proprietary technology, where Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) – a potent gas that uses oxygen to break up and neutralize odor – is distributed via the company’s breakthrough Disposable Micro Generator (DMG) delivery system.

Developed for any vehicle interior, whether Compact, Full Size or SUV, Biocide Systems Auto Shocker™ works like a fumigation smart bomb as it effectively reaches places that other products just can’t get to and eliminates the odors effectively and safely. Auto Shocker™ literally seeks out odor causing molecules then goes to work permeating the headliner, visors, seat cushions, glove compartment, carpet, floor mats and all nooks and crannies where odors get trapped. The product even clears out HV/AC unit mildew and musty stale odors.

In addition to capturing the home market, the unique effectiveness of Biocide System’s exclusive fumigation technology has made the Auto Shocker™ a top choice among top car rental companies whose businesses rely on the utmost cleanliness of their vehicles.

“As long as there have been cars there have been interior automobile odor problems arising from cigarettes, pets, body sweat and more. Unlike the standard auto cleaning agents found in the market, Biocide Auto Shocker™ is a gas – not a liquid – which allows the product to effortlessly infiltrate every nook and cranny of the affected vehicle,” added Baselli.

Justin Ashley is currently among the youngest drivers competing in NHRA’s premier Top Fuel Dragster category. After making his debut in 2016, Ashley quickly ascended through the ranks, collecting two National Event victories and setting multiple track records. In 2017, Ashley was named to the Drag Illustrated 30 under 30 list, highlighting some of racing’s most promising young individuals on and off the racetrack. When he’s not racing, Ashley serves as President of Ashley Developers, a real estate investment organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of distressed properties.

“I tried routine sprays on the stubborn odors, but only Biocide Systems acclaimed products kill any smell. I am proud to bring the message of Biocide’s Auto Shocker™ and Room Shocker™ to consumers nationwide,” said Ashley.

About Biocide Systems:

Biocide Systems is located at 388 Omar Ave Los Angeles, CA 90013. Biocide Systems is dedicated to creating a cleaner, safer and healthier planet for us, our children and for future generations. Its current suite of chlorine dioxide-based products includes the Auto Shocker™, Room Shocker™, RV Shocker™, Marine Shocker™, and doggiClEEN™. For more information visit the web site www.BiocideSystems.com or call (877) RX-BIOCIDE.

