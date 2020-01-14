NEC Concludes an Advisory Agreement with Former NGA Director Robert Cardillo

TOKYO, Jan 14, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, has announced that it has concluded an advisory agreement with former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Director Robert Cardillo.

About Mr. Robert Cardillo

Until February 2019, Mr. Cardillo was the sixth Director of the NGA. In that position, he led NGA under the authorities of the Secretary of Defense and Director of National Intelligence to transform the Agency’s future value proposition through innovative partnerships with the growing commercial geospatial industry.

Prior to that assignment, Mr. Cardillo served as the first Deputy Director for Intelligence Integration, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, from 2010 to 2014. That senior position included managing, editing and delivering the President’s Daily Brief (over 1400 editions), being a member of the Deputies Committee on the National Security Council, overseeing the National Intelligence Managers and the National Intelligence Council.

Mr. Cardillo served as the Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Deputy Director for Analysis, DIA, from 2006 to 2010.

Mr. Cardillo has been awarded the Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive (twice), the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive, the Director of National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal (twice), the Secretary of Defense Distinguished Service Medal (twice) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

