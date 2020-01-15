NetDragon Wins “The Best Value Education Stock” at Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2019

HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company wins “The Best Value Education Stock” award at Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2019. The Fourth Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards was co-hosted by China-based leading Hong Kong and US stock information platforms Zhitongcaijing and Royalflush Finance. This award represents the capital market’s recognition and support on NetDragon’s achievements in education business.

“Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards Ceremony” is one of the global leading professional assessors of Hong Kong and US-listed companies, which is also the benchmark for selecting the best value stocks and growth stocks for the year. “The Best Value Education Stock” award aims to recognise HK-listed education stocks with healthy corporate governance structure, leading industry position, excellent operation, sustainable and stable investment returns. NetDragon winning this award highlights the industry and investors’ recognition of the Company’s education business. “The Fourth Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards” attracted more than 860 participating Hong Kong listed companies, with a total market value of over HK$18 trillion. Over 200 financial institutions including banks, securities firms, insurance companies, trust funds and asset management companies, and over a thousand professional investors attended this event. The final list of winners was selected by an expert committee based on factors over the past year, including revenue growth, industry rankings, corporate governance, business model, market presence and capital markets performance, as well as voting from the public.

After affirming the strategy of entering the education sector, NetDragon has developed a wide spectrum of education products which are highly-recognised by users, and created an one-stop online education platform which integrates tools, content, resources and services through strategizing proprietary R&D and M&A in parallel. NetDragon continues to expand its education businesses simultaneously in China and overseas markets. Up till now, in addition to sustaining its leading position in developed markets across Americas and Europe, NetDragon has partnered with Russia, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Serbia and other countries along the “Belt and Road”, and will further extend its global footprint in the future. In recent years, the Company has strengthened the development in the China market, including winning multiple bids of “Smart Campus” project in Fuzhou, strategic collaboration with Beijing Language and Culture University Press to build a global Chinese language learning platform, and cooperation with China Unicom to promote “5G + Smart Education”. On the other hand, NetDragon’s education subsidiary recently received a US$150 million strategic investment from Ascendent Capital Partners with a post-money valuation of US$1.35 billion. To date, NetDragon’s extensive education business footprint covers over 2 million classrooms in more than 190 countries and regions, benefiting over 100 million users.

NetDragon winning “The Best Value Education Stock” reflects capital markets and professional investors’ acknowledgement about the development strategies and investment value of Company’s education business, which is encouraging and motivational to the Company. In future, NetDragon will continue to innovate within education with advanced technologies, enhance product penetration and bring China’s education technologies, products and services to more “Belt and Road” countries, in order to achieve its mission of creating the “future classroom”.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China’s number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management’s vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the “classroom of the future” to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

