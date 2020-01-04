NEUTROGENA® Relaunches NEUTROGENA Skin360™ App to Democratize Skin Health Information

Now tool-free, an AI powered skin health coach with behavioral training helps users create and stick with a skincare routine to achieve their best skin ever

America's #1 facial skincare brand will debut the new NEUTROGENA Skin360™app at Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES)* in Las Vegas next week.1 The NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app combines advanced skin imaging, behavior coaching and artificial intelligence to empower consumers with actionable, personalized steps to help achieve their skin health goals.





“The next generation of skincare must be tailored to individual needs, concerns and goals as consumers crave a holistic view of factors impacting their skin and they want expert guidance on how to achieve their best skin ever,” said Kerry Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of NEUTROGENA® at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “The NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app helps bridge the gap in knowledgeable, personalized, science-based skincare and supports users in sticking to a routine that helps deliver their personal skin health goals.”

After the 2018 launch of the first-gen NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app, which required a skin scanning tool, the NEUTROGENA® Skin Tech team received valuable insight into what consumers wanted and optimized the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app based on key learnings such as: more science-backed information, access to experts, personalized recommendations, tool-free analysis, and an ability to track any skincare product used to understand how an end-to-end skincare routine impacts skin health over time.

At the heart of the app is the NEUTROGENA® AI Assistant (NAIA™), a virtual skin health coach. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavior change techniques NAIA™ builds a relationship with users by initiating a text conversation to determine their skincare personality, approach to skincare and current routine. NAIA™ then helps users identify an 8-week skincare goal that is monitored and supported with behavioral coaching.

“As part of the world’s largest healthcare company, we combined 60 years of skin health experience with 30 years of proven, sustainable behavior change research to build a powerful, comprehensive and highly-advanced skin health algorithm.” said Dr. Michael Southall, Global R&D Lead, NEUTROGENA® Skin Tech, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “As more data is tracked, NAIA™ will use machine learning to improve analysis and recommendations, getting more precise and intelligent.”

About the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app

Starting today, US consumers can download the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app from both the App Store (click to download) and Google Play (click to download) for free, for use on both iPhone and Android devices.

In shifting away from a physical tool, the 180-degree selfie analysis is now powered by Perfect Corp’s YouCam technology, which provides a lightning fast analysis for a broad range of skin parameters (wrinkles, fine lines, dark under-eye circles, dark spots and smoothness). The skin analysis boosted with the extensive NEUTROGENA® skincare experience and the individual’s sleep, exercise and stress levels is what creates a unique Skin360 Score. Users can also input a self-assessment of important attributes such as moisture, clarity, tone and radiance.

The skin analysis algorithm:

Analyzes more than 100,000 skin pixels over 2,000 facial attributes.

Developed using more than 10,000 facial databases across ethnicities, skin types and ages (from 7-70 years old) with greater than 10 types of lighting.

With more than 2.5 million possible product recommendations, virtually no two routines are exactly the same.

An 8-week personalized skincare routine will be recommended based on an individual’s Skin360 Score and their specific skincare goals. This custom advice will include:

Specific morning and evening routines

Relevant tips and content to help users build a healthy habit and stick to it

Coaching, with behavior change techniques, to overcome barriers and challenges

Science-backed content on areas of interest and concern for each user

Over time, as Skin360 scores change, the user can learn what’s working, or not, and adjust routines accordingly.

The launch of the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app sets the foundation for a pipeline of hyper-personalized and customized products such as NEUTROGENA MaskiD™, a patent pending, personalized 3D-printed sheet mask that will launch in Q3 2020 and will be available exclusively through the app.

About NEUTROGENA®

NEUTROGENA®, #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, has brought groundbreaking skincare solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men’s care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating and rethinking what is possible, NEUTROGENA® products consistently deliver real results without compromises.

* CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™

1 2018 Euromonitor Passport Data (pulled 1/3/2020) and Nielsen Skin Health Flash Report (pulled 1/3/2020)

