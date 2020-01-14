NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show News Recap through Jan. 13

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show, the world’s largest gathering for the retail trade industry, takes place January 12–14, 2020 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NRF 2020 Vision.

Please note the following important information:



NRF 2020 Exhibitor News and Press Kits http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/NRF2020/

Additional Information for Press



https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/press

Listed below is the news recap through January 13, 2020.*

01/13/2020 – 10:00 AM



Retail Seasonal Hiring a Challenge: Kronos Survey Finds Stores were Underprepared for the 2019 Holiday Season

01/13/2020 – 08:10 AM



NRF Foundation Honors Raises a Record $4 Million to Support Future Retail Leaders

01/13/2020 – 07:00 AM



Cavender’s Tackles Store Execution with Kronos Task Management

01/13/2020 – 06:00 AM



JRNI and Radius8 Partner to Enable Location-Based Appointment Scheduling for Retailers

01/13/2020 – 06:00 AM



Retailers Look to Hybrid Cloud as They Search for Flexibility

01/13/2020 – 06:00 AM



Madix and Shekel Brainweigh Deliver Ready-Made Product Aware Cabinets to Retail Industry

01/13/2020 – 06:00 AM



Apex Introduces New Additions to its Click & Collect/Returns Platform During #NRF2020

01/13/2020 – 06:00 AM



Position Imaging uses the NRF Innovation Lab to introduce the iPickup™ BOPIS solution for retail

01/13/2020 – 05:30 AM



Jerry Leigh Upgrades to NGC’s Andromeda Cloud Platform to Streamline Product Development and Accelerate Lead Times

01/13/2020 – 05:30 AM



McFadyen Digital Introduces Cartable – Popup Autonomous Retail as a Service

01/13/2020 – 05:00 AM



Medallia Announces Powerful Retail Customer Experience Capabilities at NRF 2020

01/13/2020 – 05:00 AM



Zebra Technologies Unveils New Intelligent Automation Solution at NRF 2020

01/13/2020 – 05:00 AM



New Toshiba Receipt Printers Enhance Hospitality Point-of-Sale Customer Experience

01/13/2020 – 05:00 AM



Stein Mart Expands Partnership with Inference Solutions to Deliver Unique BOPIS Experience

01/13/2020 – 05:00 AM



Shekel’s Visual Recognition (SVR) Included in Ground-Breaking Edge-X Autonomous Shopping Solution

01/13/2020 – 05:00 AM



Inference Solutions to Exhibit at NRF 2020

01/13/2020 – 04:45 AM



Southeastern Grocers Chooses Opterus Store Communications Tool for Operational Execution

01/13/2020 – 04:41 AM



Infinite Peripherals desarrolla una solución de escaneo de códigos de barras y captura de datos para el Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

01/13/2020 – 04:06 AM



Displaydata Showcases World-Leading Electronic Shelf Label Portfolio at NRF 2020

01/13/2020 – 04:00 AM



The Retail Doctor Partners With Axonify to Bring Learning That Works to Frontline Retail Associates

01/13/2020 – 12:36 AM



Infinite Peripherals desenvolve solução de leitura de código de barras e captura de dados para o Galaxy XCover Pro da Samsung

01/12/2020 – 11:00 PM



Co-op Utilizes ACI Worldwide to Prevent eCommerce Payments Fraud

01/12/2020 – 09:39 AM



Samsung Showcases Innovative Retail Solutions to Reinvent the Customer Experience at NRF 2020

01/12/2020 – 09:00 AM



Apex Self-Serve Automated Lockers Help Warehouse Teams Work Faster and Smarter

01/12/2020 – 08:26 AM



AWM Smart Shelf® Showcases AWM Frictionless™ on Microsoft Azure at Retail’s Big Show

01/12/2020 – 08:22 AM



AWM Smart Shelf® Announces Partnership with OptiCrib Providing Technology for State-of-the Art Storeroom Management

01/12/2020 – 07:30 AM



Intel and AREA15 Bring Experiential Retail to Life in Las Vegas

01/12/2020 – 06:40 AM



Scandit Collaborates With Samsung to Deliver Optimized Barcode Scanning Performance and Ergonomics for the New XCover Pro

01/12/2020 – 06:00 AM



World’s First Micro-Market Using Hitachi LiDAR and Shekel Product Aware Debuts at NRF 2020 Vision

01/12/2020 – 06:00 AM



NCR Named Leading Global POS Software Provider by Independent Third Party

01/12/2020 – 06:00 AM



Independent Study of Customer Data Reveals 164 percent ROI, Hardware and Software Cost Savings Driven by NCR Technology

01/12/2020 – 06:00 AM



Infinite Peripherals Develops Barcode Scanning and Data Capture Solution for the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

01/12/2020 – 05:45 AM



Veras Retail and Samsung Deliver Clienteling 2.0 Solution to Mobilize Frontline Retail Workforce on Cost-Effective, Ruggedized Business Tablets

01/12/2020 – 05:00 AM



90% of Shoppers Want Self-Checkout Machines to Automatically Identify Items According to Shekel-Sponsored Consumer Survey

01/12/2020 – 04:00 AM



Axonify to Exhibit at NRF 2020

01/11/2020 – 02:35 PM



Red Maple to Exhibit at NRF 2020

01/11/2020 – 12:00 PM



NRF Names New Chairman, Board Members

01/10/2020 – 02:57 PM



NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show Exhibitor Profiles

01/10/2020 – 10:53 AM



InVue Introduces NE360 Family of Products: The Most Flexible mPOS System

01/10/2020 – 08:50 AM



Aila Technologies to Showcase Innovative In-Store Customer Experiences at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show

01/10/2020 – 06:58 AM



Precima Presents the Latest Trends in Digital Shopper Personalization at NRF’s 2020 Big Show

01/10/2020 – 06:00 AM



Userful Visual Networking Platform Delivers Breakthrough Edge-Computing Applications for Retail, Seamlessly integrates Digital Signage and Services with Range of Display Devices

01/10/2020 – 05:00 AM



PlumSlice Labs Announces Its Product Platform For Brands and Retailers

01/10/2020 – 05:00 AM



Tinyclues Expands Retail Customer Marketing Reach in 2020 with NRF Sponsorship

01/10/2020 – 05:00 AM



NRF 2020 : Tinyclues poursuit l’expansion de sa solution pour le marketing client dans l’industrie du retail

01/09/2020 – 03:08 PM



KIOSK Information Systems Features Next Gen Self-Service Solutions for Retail at NRF 2020

01/09/2020 – 08:03 AM



Elo Showcases Unified Architecture for Points of Sale and Interactive Retail Solutions at NRF 2020

01/09/2020 – 07:26 AM



One Door to Showcase Innovation in Visual Merchandising and Space Planning at NRF 2020

01/09/2020 – 07:00 AM



Infinite Peripherals Introduces the Smallest Dual-Purpose UHF RFID and 1D/2D Barcode Scanner

01/09/2020 – 06:24 AM



Everseen Digitizes High-Value Business Processes and Loss Prevention for Retailers

01/09/2020 – 06:00 AM



Brierley Puts Marketers Behind the Wheel of the Ultimate Loyalty Platform at NRF’s 2020 Conference and Expo

01/09/2020 – 06:00 AM



Sensormatic Solutions Survey Finds Engaged Sales Associates – Not Robots – Are Driving In-store Sales and Experiences

01/09/2020 – 06:00 AM



First Insight Announces Industry’s First Enterprise-Grade Management and Integration Capabilities for Voice of Customer Analytics

01/09/2020 – 06:00 AM



Ahead of NRF 2020 Vision, Cradlepoint Announces First Integration of Machine Learning into NetCloud Service to Enable Wireless SD-WAN

01/09/2020 – 06:00 AM



DemandTec by Acoustic Empowers Retailers with Market-Leading Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization

01/09/2020 – 05:00 AM



Coming to a Store Near You: Aruba Advances Digital Retail Experiences with SD-Branch Innovations

01/09/2020 – 05:00 AM



ACI Worldwide’s UP Merchant Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle’s Retail (POS) Solution

01/09/2020 – 05:00 AM



Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Exhibit at NRF 2020

01/09/2020 – 05:00 AM



Toshiba’s ‘Frictionless Store’ Offers Glimpse of Future at NRF 2020

01/09/2020 – 04:00 AM



Ceridian to Transform How the Retail Workforce Is Paid

01/09/2020 – 03:55 AM



New Relic Enables Leading Retailers to Create Superior Digital Experiences for their Customers

01/08/2020 – 05:22 PM



CORRECTING and REPLACING Apex Streamlines Off-Premise Dining with its Self-Serve Order Pick-Up Lockers

01/08/2020 – 07:15 AM



Softeon to Feature Powerful Fulfillment Suite at NRF Big Show 2020 in New York City

01/08/2020 – 06:00 AM



Bamboo Rose and True Fit Partner to Hyper-Personalize Online Customer Experiences

01/08/2020 – 06:00 AM



Pointr Accelerates US Growth, Launches Map Scale with Major American Department Store

01/08/2020 – 06:00 AM



Sensormatic Solutions to Showcase Connected, Scalable Solutions at NRF 2020

01/08/2020 – 06:00 AM



Brookshire Grocery Co. and Weis Markets Select AisleOne from Mercatus to Power 1-to-1 Online Shopping Experiences

01/08/2020 – 05:17 AM



VTEX Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status for its Innovative Commerce Offering

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



Office Depot Transforming Customer Experience and Supply Chain Operations with Zebra Mobile Solutions

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



Shekel Brainweigh Brings Autonomous Shopping, AI Retail Breakthroughs to NRF 2020 Vision

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



GK Software Embeds Next-Generation Workforce Dimensions from Kronos Suite into OmniPOS Platform to Streamline Workforce Management

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



Retail Analytics Leader Lori J. Schafer Named CEO of PlumSlice

01/07/2020 – 11:58 AM



Gunnebo and Loomis U.S. Partner to Drive Retail Growth with New Cash Management Solution

01/07/2020 – 10:38 AM



Subscription Programs Delivering Revenue Growth According to New Retail Survey

01/07/2020 – 10:16 AM



Advantech to Launch Outdoor Self-Service Kiosk at NRF 2020

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Things Remembered Thrives with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Position Imaging CEO, Ned Hill, Has Been Recognized as a Thought Leader and Innovator by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

01/07/2020 – 06:00 AM



Marks & Spencer Transforms Workforce Scheduling for 80,000 Colleagues with JDA and Microsoft Teams

01/07/2020 – 05:53 AM



Apex to Exhibit at NRF 2020

01/07/2020 – 05:07 AM



Posiflex Introduces New Line of Compact and Modular Kiosks and its Enterprise IoT Platform for POS at NRF 2020

01/07/2020 – 04:00 AM



Brother to Showcase Print and Labeling Solutions for Retail Transformation at NRF 2020

01/07/2020 – 03:00 AM



Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) at NRF 2020 Showing Accessible Kiosks

01/06/2020 – 06:00 AM



JDA ‘Makes Retail Seamless’ at NRF’s Big Show 2020 Showcasing the Power of AI and ML

01/06/2020 – 05:00 AM



Stibo Systems’ Customers adidas, Grupo Éxito to Discuss Their Focus on Transformational Customer Experiences at NRF

01/01/2020 – 08:00 AM



Loomis Launches Its Most Compact Smart Safe Yet—the Titan Z®—in Partnership with Gunnebo

12/23/2019 – 07:37 AM



Stibo Systems’ Recent Survey Reveals Gap Between Demand for Deeper Consumer Experiences and Retailers’ Ability to Deliver

12/19/2019 – 06:05 AM



One Door and JDA Software Partner to Simplify Work for Stores

12/18/2019 – 06:00 AM



Sensormatic Solutions continues trajectory of innovation

12/18/2019 – 05:30 AM



Retailers Recognize Logility with Nine #1 Rankings Including Most Likely to Recommend to Retail Colleagues

12/17/2019 – 06:30 AM



Windstream Enterprise Selects enVista as Strategic Retail Consulting Partner

12/17/2019 – 05:30 AM



Retailers Rank NGC #1 in Seven Categories Including Technology Innovation, Overall Performance and Software Reliability in RIS News 2020 Software LeaderBoard

12/13/2019 – 03:00 AM



Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) Announces Research Panel, MCR and NRF

12/03/2019 – 06:04 AM



Mercatus Partners with Point Pickup to Offer Reliable Last-Mile Grocery Delivery for Growing Retailers

10/08/2019 – 06:40 AM



Satya Nadella to Open NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show

*Recap composed of NRF 2020 Vision related news releases and multimedia issued over Business Wire’s network.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

Contacts

Jim Liebenau



+1.310.820.9473



https://www.tradeshownews.com

https://twitter.com/tradeshownews